Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
State
Florida State
astaga.com

Where will the next Cardano ADA/USD bull run come from?

Cardano has failed to achieve regardless of enthusiasm across the Vasil improve. Crypto analyst says ADA may rally as institutional traders present curiosity. ADA trades at help with an opportunity to fall additional. Cardano ADA/USD to $1? Effectively, that was the hypothesis as Cardano neared its long-awaited Vasil improve. Certainly,...
STOCKS
u.today

Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Allocated Almost 5,000 BTC Since Mid-September

Just like all the other major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) has failed to end its bearish recession in early Q4, 2022. However, some whales are sure that dips are for buying. $500 million whale keeps buying: Analyst. Anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) analyst and investor who goes by @Capital15C on Twitter has shared...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Mining Equipment#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Bitcoin News#Grayscale Investments#Gdio#Foundry Digital#Btc
coinfomania.com

Just Buy Bitcoin! BTC Outperforms All Major Crypto Stocks in 2022

Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped significantly since January, but not as bad as traditional crypto stocks. The leading crypto asset has lost slightly more than 50% this year but crypto stocks such as Coinbase are down more than 70% at the same time. On the year-to-date (YTD) chart, BTC outperformed...
STOCKS
morningbrew.com

‘Crypto winter’ could be an opportunity for growth

It’s a “crypto winter”—the sector’s Game of Thrones-inspired term for a sustained price crunch—but optimists feel like the Ice Age squirrel: They see a very promising acorn under the ice. This optimism comes from the hope that the technology underlying cryptocurrency (the blockchain) and...
MARKETS
techaiapp.com

Bitcoin Struggles To Retain The $20,000 Mark While ENS Protocol Gains

In the past two days, Bitcoin triumphantly hit the critical level of $20K. This sudden push from the primary crypto asset was after hovering between $18K and $24K regions for some months. But following the effects of some macroeconomic factors, the price of BTC was rounding the $19K region. This...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can Ripple beat SEC to push XRP to $10?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. XRP has registered a commendable growth of more than 56% over the last thirty days. While this is the case for the 1-month timeframe, the crypto has been pretty volatile within that time period itself. Most of the volatility stems from developments in the ongoing SEC v. Ripple lawsuit. This sensational case has investors and traders closely following developments in hopes of exploiting little price movements here and there. However, for those who are interested in holding the crypto and playing the long game, it is important to look past these events and explore what makes XRP valuable and how it will contribute in the future.
MARKETS

