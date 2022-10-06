Read full article on original website
Nashua, NH and other New England cities ranked among "safest" in America
NASHUA, N.H. - Nashua, New Hampshire is considered the second-safest city in America, according to a new ranking that also puts several other New England cities high on the list.Personal finance website WalletHub has only Columbia, Maryland ahead of Nashua on its assessment of the "Safest Cities in the U.S."The ranking takes crime into consideration, but also looks at the natural disaster risk and "financial safety" factors like the poverty rate, credit scores and unemployment. Nashua also had the second-fewest assaults per capita, according to WalletHub.Portland, Maine is fourth on the list, followed at fifth by Warwick, Rhode Island. Burlington, Vermont is eighth and Lewiston, Maine is 10th. The first Massachusetts city on the list is Worcester at 28th. Click here to see the full list.
If Walls Could Talk: Historic $3.8M Pickering-Heffenger House in New Hampshire is on the Market
If walls could talk, this historic home would have quite the tale to tell. The Pickering-Heffenger House sits at 53 Austin Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and dates back to 1804. The 6 bed, 6 bath, 7,823 square foot home was recently listed for $3,890,000 by Tony Jalbert with Tate & Foss Sotheby's International Realty. The listing reveals some fascinating information about the property's history:
WCVB
Nashua, New Hampshire, fire crews rescue missing dog trapped on 30-foot rock ledge at Mine Falls
A lost dog is back home with its family after being rescued by crews in New Hampshire. Pictures posted on social media by Nashua Fire Rescue show firefighters pulling off the rescue. They say the dog was reported to be stuck on a ledge 30-feet down a steep rock face...
Amazing Multi-Million Dollar New Hampshire Lake House Just Sold and Set a State Sales Record
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's on one of the most sought after lakes to live and play in the country, so it's not really a surprise that this gorgeous, multi-million dollar, 18,000 square-foot home at 144 Springfield Point Road in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, on Lake Winnepesaukee set a record for the most expensive home sold in the Granite State as of now.
Remarkable Footage of a Humpback Whale in South Portland, Maine
To see a humpback whale in South Portland is rare, to say the least. In the video that Josh Doughty posted on Facebook, there is a bad word. I have to say, I would have let a few fly too if I had witnessed this off Spring Point Light in South Portland. As Josh says, 'How lucky are we to have been there?'
Seacoast Halloween Trick-or-Treat Dates and Times 2022
Halloween is back with treats to be collected and costumes to be admired. Most towns have announced official times for trick-or-treating which may not be on the actual holiday. Exeter has activities planned for the Saturday before Halloween while Portsmouth spreads the holiday out over two days. Trick or treating takes place the Sunday before Halloween and then a parade is scheduled for Halloween night.
Salem, Massachusetts, Barely Made This List of Most Haunted U.S. Cities
The Red Sox and Patriots aren’t the only ones lagging in the standings this year. Travel & Leisure recently ranked most haunted cities in the U.S., and the Hub of Hocus Pocus, Salem, Massachusetts, barely cracked the top ten, finishing at ninth overall. The good (or bad) news is...
Longest Road in America Starts (Or Ends) in Boston
If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast but with so many coastal states it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins, or ends, depending on your drive. For New Englanders I think it's safe to say it starts here.
Meet the Real-Life Good Witch of Salem, Massachusetts
Some may be surprised to learn that Salem, Massachusetts, recently finished fairly low in Travel & Leisure’s list of most haunted places in America. But it makes more sense when you learn that a good witch has brought her powers to counter those of the Hocus Pocus squad. Ashley...
Spook Easily? New Hampshire Haunted Attraction Will Have Special ‘No Scares’ Nights
Some people might hear about a Halloween attraction with “no scares” nights and say, “What’s wrong with some people??”. But as someone who recalls the last two years of cable news, Kanye tweets and Red Sox games, I counter: “What’s wrong with you??”. Some...
I’m Still Laughing About This NH Scarecrow Mooning Us With Pumpkin Butt-cheeks
The creative decorations people put up for fall and Halloween never cease to amaze me! We all have that one house in our neighborhood that goes all out ever year for Halloween. They transform their yard into an elaborate scene, and people from near and far drive by to observe the spectacle.
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
manchesterinklink.com
Common Ground: Media should be a mirror to the real New Hampshire
Take a stroll around Manchester, and you’ll likely pass by some beautiful Hispanic restaurants and shops. Once those smells and flavors pass my nose, my mouth waters instantaneously. I see hard-working people, and whether American-born or newly arrived, they’re strong in their cultures, music, foods and dance. This adds to the diversity of New Hampshire, and I think it should be a welcomed addition. Sometimes, American citizens forget that somewhere in their history, their ancestors had a similar story of coming to America and carving out a path for themselves.
CBS News
Climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park
WEARE, N.H. - A person climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at about 4 p.m. Authorities did not immediately release any identifying information about the victim, pending family notification.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: 100 Years of The Red Arrow Diner
Wednesday, October 12th — Tonight, we are celebrating the 100th birthday of The Red Arrow Diner. The landmark opened its doors 100 years ago this week, and as Jean Makin shows us, the diner still draws crowds to the exact same spot where it served its first meal a century ago.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
NH authorities crack down on ‘hazardous driving behavior,’ cite 71 drivers in 3 hours
SALEM, N.H. — Authorities in New Hampshire cited nearly 24 drivers per hour on Monday amidst a new push for increased public safety on Granite State highways. New Hampshire State Police say they identified 71 violations in 3 hours on I-93 in Salem after concentrating on “reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior.”
Dover, NH, Café Keeps Good Vibes, Incredible Food, & Roots Name
The post on Facebook was heartbreaking. Kaley Rae Fellows posted on her business page that she was looking for a new owner to take over her plant-based café. You could feel the anguish in her writing. She didn't want to sell the café, and didn't make the decision hastily, but it was time.
WCVB
See inside the Massachusetts company that may be supplying pasta for your favorite restaurant
HAVERHILL, Mass. — You may not know it, but the odds are good that the pasta served at your favorite restaurant is actually made by a Massachusetts company. Inside their massive 200,000-square-foot industrial kitchen in Haverhill, Joseph's Gourmet Pasta produces millions of pounds of pasta for most of the major food distributors all across the U.S. and Canada.
2 former Quinnipiac students killed in ride-share crash in Boston
Two former Quinnipiac students were killed in a crash on Route 93 in Boston, police say.
