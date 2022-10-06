ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

CBS Boston

Nashua, NH and other New England cities ranked among "safest" in America

NASHUA, N.H. - Nashua, New Hampshire is considered the second-safest city in America, according to a new ranking that also puts several other New England cities high on the list.Personal finance website WalletHub has only Columbia, Maryland ahead of Nashua on its assessment of the "Safest Cities in the U.S."The ranking takes crime into consideration, but also looks at the natural disaster risk and "financial safety" factors like the poverty rate, credit scores and unemployment. Nashua also had the second-fewest assaults per capita, according to WalletHub.Portland, Maine is fourth on the list, followed at fifth by Warwick, Rhode Island. Burlington, Vermont is eighth and Lewiston, Maine is 10th. The first Massachusetts city on the list is Worcester at 28th.  Click here to see the full list.
NASHUA, NH
Q97.9

If Walls Could Talk: Historic $3.8M Pickering-Heffenger House in New Hampshire is on the Market

If walls could talk, this historic home would have quite the tale to tell. The Pickering-Heffenger House sits at 53 Austin Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and dates back to 1804. The 6 bed, 6 bath, 7,823 square foot home was recently listed for $3,890,000 by Tony Jalbert with Tate & Foss Sotheby's International Realty. The listing reveals some fascinating information about the property's history:
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Seacoast Current

Amazing Multi-Million Dollar New Hampshire Lake House Just Sold and Set a State Sales Record

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's on one of the most sought after lakes to live and play in the country, so it's not really a surprise that this gorgeous, multi-million dollar, 18,000 square-foot home at 144 Springfield Point Road in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, on Lake Winnepesaukee set a record for the most expensive home sold in the Granite State as of now.
WOLFEBORO, NH
Portsmouth, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Seacoast Halloween Trick-or-Treat Dates and Times 2022

Halloween is back with treats to be collected and costumes to be admired. Most towns have announced official times for trick-or-treating which may not be on the actual holiday. Exeter has activities planned for the Saturday before Halloween while Portsmouth spreads the holiday out over two days. Trick or treating takes place the Sunday before Halloween and then a parade is scheduled for Halloween night.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
manchesterinklink.com

Common Ground: Media should be a mirror to the real New Hampshire

Take a stroll around Manchester, and you’ll likely pass by some beautiful Hispanic restaurants and shops. Once those smells and flavors pass my nose, my mouth waters instantaneously. I see hard-working people, and whether American-born or newly arrived, they’re strong in their cultures, music, foods and dance. This adds to the diversity of New Hampshire, and I think it should be a welcomed addition. Sometimes, American citizens forget that somewhere in their history, their ancestors had a similar story of coming to America and carving out a path for themselves.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS News

Climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park

WEARE, N.H. - A person climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at about 4 p.m. Authorities did not immediately release any identifying information about the victim, pending family notification.
WEARE, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: 100 Years of The Red Arrow Diner

Wednesday, October 12th — Tonight, we are celebrating the 100th birthday of The Red Arrow Diner. The landmark opened its doors 100 years ago this week, and as Jean Makin shows us, the diner still draws crowds to the exact same spot where it served its first meal a century ago.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire

It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
LEE, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
