Home » Windsor Detroit Sports News » St. Clair Saints Wins 2nd CCSA National Title. St. Clair Wins 2nd CCSA National Title in Convincing Fashion at Home. The St. Clair College Saints won their second Canadian Collegiate Softball Association National title with a convincing 9-0 victory over the Western University Mustangs Sunday afternoon at the campus SportsPark Diamond.

SAINT CLAIR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO