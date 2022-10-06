▶️ Apparently, you can ‘grow’ water. It could help the West’s water crisis.

With just an incubator and some broth, researchers can grow reusable filters made of bacteria to clean up polluted water, detect chemicals in the environment and protect surfaces from rust and mold. I am a synthetic biologist who studies engineered living materials – substances made from living cells that have a variety of functions. In my recently published research, I programmed bacteria to form living materials that can not only be modified for different applications, but are also quick and easy to produce. From living cells to usable materials Like human cells, bacteria contain DNA that provides the instructions to build proteins. Bacterial...

