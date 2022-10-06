ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincinnati Herald

Trust, Collaboration Keep OBMC Black Media Outlets Relevant

(Columbus, OH) — Black owned media outlets have long been vibrant threads in their communities—countering mainstream racism, educating on social injustices and advocating for basic human rights among African Americans. In 1843, the Palladium of Liberty (Columbus) was Ohio’s first African American newspaper. Fast forward almost 180...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy