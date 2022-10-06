Read full article on original website
Vanderlaan named Ivy League Player of the Week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball's Beau Vanderlaan has been named Ivy League Player of the Week after helping the Bears push their win streak to four. Vanderlaan finished the weekend with 3.71 kills per set, 1.29 blocks per set and hit .625 as Brown beat Dartmouth and Harvard. Over the two matches, the Oak Park, Ill., native finished with 26 kills on 40 attempts and committed just one attacking error.
Men's Hockey Announces Captains for 2022-23 Season
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's hockey head coach Brendan Whittet '94 announced the addition of senior Samuli Niinisaari and junior Jordan Tonelli to the 2022-23 leadership group. Niinisaari and Tonelli will serve as assistant captains alongside senior Luke Krys, who was announced as team captain last spring. Krys will...
Men's basketball season tickets now on sale
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's basketball season tickets are now on sale for the 2022-23 season. There are multiple season ticket package options ranging from $90-$300. A youth option is also available for $60. Fans looking to purchase season tickets can click here. Packages include tickets to all 12...
Men's soccer heads to Boston College
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team will travel to Boston College on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. The Bears split a pair of games last week, while the Eagles won their only matchup of the week, 2-0 over NC State. The game will be streamed live...
Maron Earns Weekly Honor from Ivy League
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown sophomore kicker Christopher Maron has been named the Ivy League Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday afternoon. Maron earns the honor after kicking two clutch field goals in the Bears 27-20 win at Central Connecticut State on Saturday. It is...
Women’s XC Takes Fifth, Men Place Seventh at NEICAAA Championships
BOSTON, Mass. – The Brown women's cross country team took home fifth place out of 18, while the men finished seventh out of 20 at the 2022 New England Championships at Franklin Park in Boston on Saturday afternoon. The women's team finished fifth out of the 12 Division I...
