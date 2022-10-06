Read full article on original website
Fire guts motorhome in Olds Station
A motorhome was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station. Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Kay McKellar said the fire on Technology Center Way near Chester Kim Road was reported just before 6 a.m. She said there were explosions reported from the motorhome and a...
Destructive high-speed crash sparks 100-acre fire near Rock Island
MALAGA - Chelan County Sheriff's officials have released more details about a high-speed crash that ignited a large brush fire near Rock Island late Friday. Chelan County Sheriff's Sgt. Lee Risdon says at around 11:15 p.m., a 2013 black Infiniti G37 was traveling at a high rate of speed on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway at milepost 10 when it lost control, going off the roadway for several hundred feet, and careened into a power pole. Sheriff's officials say the crash split the power pole in two sending live wires to the ground, igniting sage.
Highway 2 closed again as crews remove tree damaged by Bolt Creek Fire
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A section of U.S. 2 has closed Sunday morning while crews remove a tree that has fallen across the roadway after it was damaged by the Bolt Creek Fire, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. The closure went into effect shortly before 8 a.m.
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
NCWLIFE Evening News October 10th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A gunshot apparently fired from a vehicle narrowly missed a man inside his East Wenatchee bedroom late last night. A motorhome was destroyed in a fire early this morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station and A vehicle hit a power pole late Friday night off the Malaga-Alcoa Highway, knocking down a line that ignited a brush fire.
17-Year-Old Hiker Killed After Slipping Off of 125-Foot Waterfall in Washington
Washington sheriff’s officials relayed that a 17-year-old hiker lost his life after falling from a Snoqualmie Pass waterfall. The teen’s fatal fall was called in to 911 at 8 a.m. last Saturday, October 9th, The News Tribune reports. He had been trekking on the Denny Creek Trail when he tumbled and fell on Keekwulee Falls, authorities said.
Body found at Rock Island Dam on Columbia River
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies say they have recovered a man's body in the Columbia River on Saturday. According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), deputies were called to reports of a body in the river at Rock Island Dam. The body has been handed over to the Chelan...
Gunshot just misses man in his East Wenatchee bedroom
A gunshot apparently fired from a vehicle narrowly missed a man inside his East Wenatchee bedroom late Sunday night. East Wenatchee police said about 9:45 p.m. they received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of 3rd Street Northeast and North James Avenue, with one caller saying their house with five occupants inside had been hit.
Early Morning Crash Closes Yakima Intersection
A two vehicle crash at the intersection of 40th and Summitview was reported early Monday morning and Yakima Police are investigating. Police say both cars collided in the intersection at a high speed and both were heavily damaged. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says one driver failed to stop at the red light causing the crash.
12-Year-Old Hurt After Crash in Grant County
(Lakeview, WA) -- A 12-year-old was hurt Friday night after their bicycle collided with a. car in Lakeview. This happened off Grant Street Northwest and Ephrata Ave Northwest. Grant County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at the scene and found the child was southbound on Ephrata when the bike collided with the side of a westbound Subaru Forester. First units arrived on scene within three minutes.
Moses Lake farm donates 8,000 pumpkins to local students and non-profits
SPOKANE, Wash. — The leaves are starting to change colors, the weather is cooling down and it is starting to feel like fall. Even before fall started, a Moses Lake farmer and his family grew 8,000 pumpkins to donate to local students and non-profits in Spokane. The Great Pumpkinfest...
YCSO deputy witnesses drive-by shooting
YAKIMA, Wash.- According to a press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a Deputy witnessed a drive-by shooting on S. 1st Street and E. Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, October, 9. Deputy Chumley with the YCSO was driving south on 1st when he heard gunshots and...
Human Caused Raging Wildfire In Western Washington, Officials Say
The Bolt Creek fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate and caused air quality to plummet near the Seattle area.
Yakima Memorial on Lockdown After Dangerous Exposure
Local authorities are working with officials from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital after Yakima Police were called to a room at the hospital where someone was smoking an unknown substance. Police say nurses in the room started to feel the impact of what they thought could have been fentanyl. An officer...
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Yakima. The officials stated that two people were traveling in an ATV on River Road when they struck a raised railway embankment at a high rate of speed. The officials stated that the vehicle flipped and landed...
Hope no one was planning to go to Leavenworth Wednesday
Instead of falling trees and fire next to Hwy 2, there is a planned road closure on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 for maintenance work. A reminder that US 2 Tumwater Canyon west of Leavenworth is closed today for pre-winter maintenance from 8am to 3pm. The full closure is a safer...
Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault
WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
2022 election: Here’s what’s on the ballot in Yakima County
It’s almost time to cast votes in the 2022 general election, the first to elect officials under new voting boundaries. Congressional and state legislative candidates are all running in districts with new boundaries after routine redistricting done each decade. “I really think the federal contests drive turnout in these...
