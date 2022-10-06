Read full article on original website
Related
Young immigrants are looking to social media to engage in politics and elections – even if they are not eligible to vote
Immigrants’ political power is on the rise in the United States. The number of eligible immigrant voters nearly doubled from about 12 million in 2000 to more than 23 million in 2020. Immigrant voters tend to be older than U.S.-born voters, but immigrants ages 18 to 37 still made up 20% of all immigrant voters in 2020. We are a team of scholars and students across disciplines and universities researching immigrant youths’ civic development – and we think it’s important to recognize that young immigrants are also playing a key role in galvanizing older immigrants to vote, primarily by connecting...
Air raid warnings heard throughout Ukraine for second day
Air raid warnings sounded throughout Ukraine on Tuesday as residents braced for more potential missile strikes after Russia targeted approximately a dozen cities in recent days. Ukrainians were sent scurrying toward shelters as sirens sounded and mobile phones blared warnings to take cover. The Ukrainian air force said Russian bombers...
Philadelphians ‘cover the skies of Ukraine’ with umbrellas in protest of airstrikes
Russia unleashed one of its biggest attacks yet against Ukraine. On Monday, local Ukrainians raised a symbolic shield for Ukraine. They rallied outside City Hall, shouting, “Cover the sky over Ukraine!” while holding yellow and blue umbrellas.
Pro-Russian hackers take credit for cyberattacks on US airport websites
Several U.S. Airport websites were temporarily offline on Monday after a pro-Russian hacker group apparently hacked into their systems, according to The Associated Press. The group Killnet took credit for taking down websites for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, among others.
