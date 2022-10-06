ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
WBEC AM

Illinois Family’s Brilliant ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Illusion Has the Internet Stumped

TikTok users' level of frustration over how this family pulled off this Stranger Things Halloween decoration has reached a high level. How do you think they did this?. It appears that the millions of people who have seen this illusion in a Plainfield, Illinois yard have absolutely no idea how this man got a 'Max' from the extremely popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, to float high about his yard.
PLAINFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Hawaii State
WBEC AM

Have You Noticed How Crazy Twitter is Going For the Berkshires Lately?

The Berkshires is one of the more awe-inspiring spots to be every Fall. And people are absolutely in love with everything about the spots we call home as of late. People have been taking to social media to gush over what they are seeing in the Berkshires so far this Fall season, in case you haven't noticed. Luckily, in the case that you haven't noticed, if you search social media late, especially Twitter, you may be very pleasantly overwhelmed by what you're seeing from our region.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy