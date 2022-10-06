Read full article on original website
10 Words We Massachusetts People Always Say Wrong Part II
Being on the radio for a living, it behooves us radio guys to pronounce our words CORRECTLY. So, are you ready for another list? Come on, it makes for good water cooler fodder at work!. Here Are 10 Words We Massachusetts People Always Say Wrong Part II. 1. Almonds. For...
Berkshire Lovers Take A Look At The Perfect Ring For Fall Engagements
We are officially into fall, everywhere you turn pumpkin spice seems again to be the going trend this year from coffee to candles and everything in between. With this in mind, this may be the most perfect ring to pop the question during these fall months especially if you have a pumpkin spice lover in your life.
A Monarch Star Is The Target Of Weird Behavior By A Justice League Star
It is being reported that Ezra Miller, Star of the Flash Movie, was upset about not getting an invite to a dinner party held by Monarch star Susan Sarandon. But is the media making a mountain over a molehill? Both stars live in Stamford Vermont Ezra Miller and Susan Sarandon have homes right down the street from each other.
Illinois Family’s Brilliant ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Illusion Has the Internet Stumped
TikTok users' level of frustration over how this family pulled off this Stranger Things Halloween decoration has reached a high level. How do you think they did this?. It appears that the millions of people who have seen this illusion in a Plainfield, Illinois yard have absolutely no idea how this man got a 'Max' from the extremely popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, to float high about his yard.
Have You Noticed How Crazy Twitter is Going For the Berkshires Lately?
The Berkshires is one of the more awe-inspiring spots to be every Fall. And people are absolutely in love with everything about the spots we call home as of late. People have been taking to social media to gush over what they are seeing in the Berkshires so far this Fall season, in case you haven't noticed. Luckily, in the case that you haven't noticed, if you search social media late, especially Twitter, you may be very pleasantly overwhelmed by what you're seeing from our region.
