Various News: More Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Next Impact Plus Show, Johnny Rodz Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw

Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE Raw, Costs Bobby Lashley US Title
Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE TV on tonight’s Raw, attacking Bobby Lashley and costing him the United States Championship. The Beast came out on tonight’s episode of Raw while Lashley was awaiting his title defense against Seth Rollins and attacked the champion, hitting him with an F5 before hitting suplexes and locking in a Kimura Lock. Rollins came out after the commercial break and defeated Lashley to win the title.
Mia Yim Departs Impact Wrestling After End of Contract
Fightful Select reports that Mia Yim has officially ended her run with Impact Wrestling now that her contract has expired. Yim chose not to extend the deal and is now a free agent. She made her return to Impact in the spring, singing a short-term deal that ran through Bound...
Matt Riddle Submits Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Matt Riddle was finally able to settle the score against Seth Rollins tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. The two faced each other in a Fight Pit Match, with former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormeir serving as the special guest referee. It was an intense, tough,...
Edge Succumbs to The Judgment Day, Forced to Say ‘I Quit’ at WWE Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Despite a valiant effort, Edge was not able to overcome the sinister depths of The Judgment Day tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. In his I Quit Match against Finn Balor, the WWE Hall of Famer was ultimately forced to say “I Quit” after the other Judgment Day members interfered and threatened Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix.
WWE News: Candice LeRae Beats Bayley on Raw, Johnny Gargano Defeats Austin Theory
– Candice LeRae picked up a huge win on WWE Raw, defeating Bayley on the season premiere. LeRae faced the Damage CTRL leader on tonight’s show and countered a Rose Plant into an inside cradle for the win. Damage CTRL attacked LeRae after and then assaulted Bianca Belair when she came out for the save.
Spoilers From Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling held its post-Bound For Glory tapings on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers for the show below, per PWInsider:. * Josh Alexander starts the show coming to to the ring and talks about his match with Eddie Edwards at Bound For Glory before calling out Bully Ray. Ray comes out and cuts a promo, followed by Steve Maclin who runs down Bully as a guy who is only out for himself. Moose then comes out and says he’s emulated Bully, who is a scumbag like him. Bobby Fish then comes out and runs everyone else down, then challenges Alexander for a World Championship match. Alexander accepts.
Backstage Rumor of More Wrestlers Returning To WWE Soon
PWInsider reports that two wrestlers released from WWE are set to make their return soon, according to several different sources in the company. It was noted that Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson are believed to be on their way back after being released in 2020. They will likely be hitting the RAW brand as soon as this month for a reunion of the OC with AJ Styles.
Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women’s Title at WWE Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair managed to defeat Bayley in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules tonight to retain the RAW Women’s title. Even after Damage CTRL attempted to interfere, Belair overcame the odds and won the belt. She hit a KOD on Bayley onto a ladder to take her out of the match, bloodying her face.
NXT Wrestler Reportedly In Philadelphia Tonight (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
WWE NXT wrestler Joe Gacy posted a photo of himself traveling into Philadelphia ahead of tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV. While this would seem to suggest he’s in the city, it could also be a misdirect. Gacy was one of the names hinted at in the ‘White Rabbit’ QR codes that have been showing up on WWE TV.
WWE News: The Boogeyman Comments on Bray Wyatt’s Return, Playlist of Bray Wyatt’s Most Chilling Moments
– Former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman took note of the return of Bray Wyatt last night at Extreme Rules. Earlier today, he posted some photos of himself and The Fiend, along with one of him meeting Wyatt. It also reads, “Welcome back Bray. Cmin2Getcha.” you can check out his tweet below.
Tonight’s WWE RAW Nearly Sold Out After Surge In Sales
WWE is doing very well with ticket sales lately and tonight’s WWE RAW in Brooklyn is no exception. According to WrestleTix, the show has only 419 tickets left, and is nearly sold out. Accounting for walk-up sales, it’s possible that it will be sold out by the time it airs. 10,124 tickets have been sold out of 10,124. There’s been a lot of sales in the past week.
White Rabbit Costumes Spotted In Philadelphia Ahead of WWE Extreme Rules
PWInsider reports that several people wearing White Rabbit costumes have been spotted outside of and inside the Wells Fargo Center. The venue is the host of tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV in Philadelphia. There have also been flyers and word puzzles with the white rabbit theme given out for the storyline. White Rabbit masks were also given to fans.
WWE Unveils WrestleMania 40 Logo at Extreme Rules
– During tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 event, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler came out to introduce the logo for the upcoming WrestleMania 40 logo for Philadelphia. As previously reported, WrestleMania 40 will emanate from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2024. The event will take place...
PROGRESS Wrestling Deadly Viper Tour – Codename Sidewinder Results: Natural Progression Series 8 Bouts, More
PROGRESS Wrestling held its Deadly Viper Tour – Codename Sidewinder show on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling-News.net:. * Millie McKenzie defeated Alexxis Falcon. * ELIJAH defeated Tom Dawkins. * Natural Progression Series 8 First Round Match:...
Spoiler On Big Name & Others Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw
A big name is backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Brock Lesnar is in fact backstage at tonight’s show, as some rumors have suggested. PWInsider also notes that former ROH stars Vincent and Dutch from The Righteous are backstage...
Update On Ronda Rousey, Brawling Brutes’ Internal WWE Roster Statuses
A new report has an update on Ronda Rousey and the Brawling Brutes’ official alignments in WWE. PWInsider reports that Rousey is now officially listed as a heel on internal rosters, a direction that has been teased for her on TV for a while now. In addition, the trio...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.10.22 – Seth Rollins Celebrates His US Title Win and More!
-Well, that was an eventful RAW. Let’s get to it!. -We start with the DX hype video that played leading up to tonight’s RAW with the DX reunion that closed the show tied in. They have two words for us!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and...
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Will Be In Honor of Antonio Inoki
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January will be held in honor of Antonio Inoki. Inoki founded NJPW in 1972 and was the owner until 2005. He’s a three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion. The company named him honorary lifetime chairman last week, after he passed away on October 1. Wrestle Kingdom happens on January 4, 2023.
WrestlePro Where Brooklyn At? Results: Interim Gold Title Rumble, More
WrestlePro’s latest show was Where Brooklyn At? and took place on Saturday night, with the results online. You can see the full results from the New York City show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Cagematch.net:. * Dan Maff def. LSG. * Hotdog Starkes def. J-Heru. * 907...
JCW vs. The World Results 10.09.22: Jonathan Gresham, Tony Deppen, More in Action
– Jersey Championship Wrestling (JCW) returned today for JCW vs. The World. The event was held at The Carousel Room at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jerse. You can check out the livestream along with some results, courtesy of Fightful:. * Steve Scott beat Shota. * Scramble: Bam Sullivan...
