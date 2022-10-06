Read full article on original website
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 10/6/22 (Creature from the Black Lagoon Mold-A-Rama Figure, No ‘Ghoulish’ Showings, Scare Zone Fun at HHN, and More)
Welcome to another spooky night here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s time to head back into the fog for another night of Halloween Horror Nights, but first, let’s make a quick visit to the Dead Coconut Club. If you’re a fan of Mold-A-Rama wax figures, there’s a...
WATCH PARKSCENTER — First Look at the 100 Years of Wonder and a Preview of Holiday Offerings Coming to Disney Parks!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, October 9th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Hurricane Ian Landed at Disney World, EPCOT Celebrates 40 Years and Spooky Season is in full swing!. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and...
Multiple Pieces of Concept Art Leak for ‘Fast and Furious – Hollywood Drift’ Roller Coaster at Universal Studios Hollywood
Concept art of a potential Fast and Furious coaster for Universal Studios Hollywood has surfaced thanks to Screamscape.com. The working title of the coaster is Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift. It would be in the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood, descend towards the Lower Lot, and then come back up.
The Creature From the Black Lagoon Mold-A-Rama Surfaces in Dead Coconut Club at Universal CityWalk Orlando
A Mold-A-Rama machine for The Creature from the Black Lagoon has been added to the Dead Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk Orlando. With these machines, guests can make their own molded figure. One figure is $8. The figures are limited edition and the machine’s signage indicates a new monster is...
New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Mini-Backpack & Wallpaper Shoulder Bag Arrive at Disneyland
Welcome, foolish mortals, to Disneyland! We found two new Loungefly bags — a backpack and a shoulder bag —themed to the Haunted Mansion. They were both at the Emporium on our latest visit. Haunted Mansion...
‘Disney Animation Immersive Experience’ Coming Soon, First Stops in Toronto & Cleveland
Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the producers of the Immersive Van Gogh experience, has teamed up with Walt Disney Animation Studios to create the “Disney Animation Immersive Experience.”. The experience will debut at Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto in December 2022 before moving to Cleveland in February 2023. It’s described as “a sensory...
NEW Vans x Disney Belt Bag Drops at Magic Kingdom
We found this handy belt bag in Main Street Cinema in The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. This subtle bag helps to keep your belongings within reach and is a nice option for fans of the style.
Xandarian Snack ‘Zarg Nuts’ May Be Available Soon at EPCOT’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, No Word on ‘Cake Toast’
The Zarg Nuts available at the “Wonders Of Xandar” booth at the 2022 New York Comic Con have made a lasting impression with visitors, and it seems that this Xandarian delight will soon be available to more connoisseurs of galactic cuisine. The booth at New York Comic Con...
REVIEW: Secret Menu Coca-Cola Autumn Spice Cooler From Hot Dog Hall of Fame at Universal CityWalk
There are a few secret menu drinks available at Universal Orlando Resort this season. In Universal CityWalk Orlando, guests can get the Autumn Spice Cooler from the secret menu of Hot Dog Hall of Fame. To get this drink, simply ask for it by name. Autumn Spice Cooler – $7...
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 10/5/22 (Pizza Planet Apparel, Disney Munchling Mystery Pins, & More)
We popped in to Celebrity 5&10 to see plenty of the new Baymax S'more Disney Munchling plush smiling at us. He is pretty cute. At Mickey's of Hollywood we found an entire wall devoted to all...
Ashley Eckstein ‘Guided by the Light’ Star Wars Apparel Arrives at Disneyland Resort
After debuting at D23 Expo, Ashley Eckstein's "Guided by the Light" collection of "Star Wars" apparel is now available at Disneyland Resort. We found the apparel in Star Traders at Disneyland. "Guided...
New Figment Purse Available at Walt Disney World
A new handbag inspired by every Disney fan's favorite purple dragon is now available at Walt Disney World. We found this Figment purse at ImageWorks in EPCOT. Figment Purse – $39.99. The scrunchy purse is...
NEW The Nightmare Before Christmas Pins and Magic Key Haunted Mansion Pin at Disneyland Resort for Halloween 2022
New limited edition "The Nightmare Before Christmas" pins and a limited release Magic Key exclusive Haunted Mansion pin are available at Disneyland Resort this Halloween season. We found all of these in Pin Traders at Downtown Disney District. The limited edition pins all have an edition size of 5,000.
Themed Ticket Scanners Installed at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Exit, Walls Partially Up Around Entrance Area
As you’re preparing to exit your journey around the Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort, for more than two decades you’d usually push your way out through a turnstile. But now they’ve been removed in favor of new digital turnstiles similar to those we saw added over the summer at Universal Studios Florida.
Additional EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merchandise Featuring Figment Has Arrived
EPCOT 40 Magnet – $11.99. The magnet features 10 current and upcoming pavilion logos, including the infamous upcoming PLAY! pavilion and the upcoming Journey of Water attraction. The magnet also features the EPCOT 40th anniversary logo, as well as Figment happily grinning in a multitude of colors. EPCOT 40...
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Prince Charming Regal Carrousel Ear Headband at Disneyland Resort
The latest Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction series is inspired by the Prince Charming Regal Carrousel at Magic Kingdom. The Prince Charming Regal Carrousel ear headband from the series is now available at Disneyland Resort. Mickey Mouse:...
New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Apparel Available at Disneyland Resort
A "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" apparel collection has arrived at Disneyland Resort ahead of the film's premiere next month. We found this collection at World of Disney in Downtown Disney District. It's separate from...
NEW Disney Vacation Club Merchandise Available at Walt Disney World Resort
We found new Disney Vacation Club ears, backpacks, and more on our most recent visit to the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Vacation Club Loungefly Backpack – $80.00. We found this colorful backpack at Bay View...
New ‘Hercules’ Muses Dress and T-Shirt at Disneyland Resort
A Muses-inspired dress and a Pegasus T-shirt have joined the "Hercules" 25th anniversary collection at Disneyland Resort. Both pieces of apparel are a peacy color. "Hercules" Dress – $128. The flowing dress resembles...
Mysterious Signs Appear at Magic Kingdom & EPCOT Entrances, Annual Passholder Entrance Returns, Is Territory Lounge the Best Bar at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (10/10/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, October 10, 2022.
