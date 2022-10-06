ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLive.com

Former Tigers catcher announces retirement

DETROIT -- Veteran catcher Dustin Garneau has announced his retirement after 14 seasons of professional baseball, including parts of eight seasons in the big leagues. Garneau, 35, ended his career with the Detroit Tigers and Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens this summer. “Hanging them up,” Garneau wrote on social media. “Thank...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Joe Maddon claims Angels GM ordered him to pull Mike Trout mid-game, leading to fight

Weeks prior to being fired as the Los Angeles Angels manager, Joe Maddon allegedly "blew up" at general manager Perry Minasian after Minasian called to the dugout during a game and demanded Mike Trout be removed from the field. Maddon, who details his account of things in a book he co-authored with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, claims that Minasian made the call -- literally -- during an Angels blowout win on May 9.
MLB
MLB

Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors

Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
QUEENS, NY
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park

Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: NLDS Start Times Are Set

Game 1 of the NLDS will be on Tuesday at Chavez Ravine. Even though most of you know that; the MLB finally released the start times for the division series’ for both the NL and AL from Tuesday through Thursday. Regardless, the Dodgers would play the last game of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Three candidates emerge in White Sox manager rumors

One week ago, Tony La Russa announced his stepping down from the White Sox managerial position because of his ongoing health condition. Already, there are rumored names leading the charge for who La Russa's successor will be. According to one reporter, three names stand out. "Some managers who fit the...
CHICAGO, IL

