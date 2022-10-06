Ravens vs. Bengals: Best Same Game Parlay picks & player props for Sunday Night Football include Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon's rushing prop bets

Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday
The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Why Broncos best option might be to shut Russell Wilson down
Recent injury information on Russell Wilson reveals a worst-case option that might be in the Broncos’ best interest long-term. The Denver Broncos have had a truly horrible start to the 2022 season. At 2-3, they sit alongside the Las Vegas Raiders as the basement dwellers in the AFC West, which was supposed to be an incredibly competitive division.
Sporting News
What's wrong with the Steelers? Mike Tomlin, Matt Canada deserve heat with no Kenny Pickett spark
The Steelers are headed to their worst season under Mike Tomlin in his 16 years as coach. Although just finishing below .500 after their 1-4 start will confirm that, they are in real danger of being the NFL's worst team in 2022. Pittsburgh has never had a losing record with...
Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson underwent shoulder procedure on Friday
Is Russell Wilson's slow start a result of a shoulder injury? He received an injection in his throwing shoulder but should be ready for Week 6.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Sporting News
Rashaad Penny injury update: Seahawks RB reportedly long-term again with 'bad ankle' injury
The Seahawks will have to make a change at running back for the foreseeable future. In the third quarter of Sunday's Seattle-New Orleans matchup, Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny was helped off the field with an injury, before he was carted off to the locker room. Following the game, Seattle...
Sporting News
Who is Steve Wilks? What to know about interim Panthers coach replacing fired Matt Rhule
The Panthers on Monday made the long-awaited decision to fire third-year coach Matt Rhule. His Carolina team dropped to 1-4 this season with a 37-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, dropping his career NFL record to 11-27. In announcing Rhule's firing, the Panthers also named their interim coach for...
WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security
On Sunday’s NFC South divisional matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons,… The post WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security appeared first on Outsider.
Sporting News
Why did the Raiders hire Josh McDaniels? Las Vegas took a chance on ex-Patriots OC after Rich Bisaccia's playoff run
The Raiders have had an interesting revolving door at head coach the past few years. They started 2021 with Jon Gruden entering his fourth year, but Gruden of course resigned midseason when he became embroiled in an email scandal in which he used homophobic slurs amid other heinous verbiage. From...
Detroit Lions DB Saivion Smith collapses, taken off field by ambulance
Detroit Lions DB Saivion Smith suffered a neck injury Sunday against the New England Patriots and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Giants, Jets make big jumps; Packers, Dolphins dive for Week 6
The Eagles still don't have a loss leading the tricky NFC East going into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, but they're not the only surprising team in green. The Jets are suddenly above .500 in the AFC, which may be the much bigger shocker. Speaking of New York...
Sporting News
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart gets carried off on stretcher after collapsing on sideline
Michigan vs. Indiana took a scary turn Saturday, when Michigan running back coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and had to be taken off on a stretcher. The longtime Wolverine has been back with the program since 2021, when he came on as running backs coach. Before that, he was a running backs coach and associate head coach with the Hoosiers.
Sporting News
What channel is Bears vs. Vikings on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 5 game
Two NFC North rivals collide as the Bears travel to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings in Week 5. The Bears have had a strange season so far, finding themselves at 2-2 after a loss to the Giants last Sunday. They have seemed incapable of passing the ball on offense...
Sporting News
Davante Adams shoves cameraman while leaving field after Raiders 'Monday Night Football' loss to Chiefs
Monday night’s showdown between the Chiefs and Raiders was filled with frustration. It was largely centered around Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones’ controversial roughing the passer call on Derek Carr that had Chiefs fans relentlessly booing officials and football pundits lambasting referees for throwing the flag. But after...
Sporting News
Troy Aikman slammed for 'misogynistic' comment addressing roughing the passer call during Chiefs-Raiders 'Monday Night Football' game: 'Take the dresses off'
When ESPN hired Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, the hope was to get the public talking about the "Monday Night Football" broadcasts — just not like this. In the second quarter of the "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Chiefs and Raiders, Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones was called for a questionable roughing the passer penalty that sparked commentary from Aikman.
Sporting News
NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 6 betting information for picking every game
Last week, we saw five underdogs outright win on Sunday afternoon (Jets, Giants, Texans, Cowboys, and Colts), and the Falcons covered their double-digit spread against the Bucs to stay a perfect 5-0 ATS this season. Week 6 should bring us more betting action and fun despite a lackluster Thursday Night Football matchup between the Commanders and Bears. However, on Sunday afternoon, we have a solid 12-game schedule beginning at 1 p.m. ET where bettors will be looking to cash in on player props, sides, totals, and money line.
Sporting News
Raiders' Josh McDaniels explains confusing 2-point conversion decision in loss to Chiefs: 'Trying to be aggressive'
Las Vegas' Monday night gamble didn't quite pay off. In a topsy-turvy "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Raiders and Chiefs, Las Vegas had an opportunity to tie the game with 4:27 left after a stellar Derek Carr-to-Davante Adams touchdown pass. With the score 30-29 and the clock potentially working...
Sporting News
Andy Reid State Farm commercial: How Patrick Mahomes enlisted Chiefs coach to appear in latest ad
Patrick Mahomes has been a staple of State Farm commercials for a few years now. He's long been trying to get the "Patrick Price" and is always shocked to learn the good deals are for everyone. His coach is now trying to test that theory. Andy Reid appeared in one...
