4 Great Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine School District 6 Votes to Keep Book in School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
An Enormous Inflatable Pumpkin Patch in Maine is the Ultimate Fall Escape
If you grew up watching Charlie Brown and Linus prepare for the Great Pumpkin's appearance only to be disappointed, you may be stuck believing that Halloween dreams for kids don't come true. That might not be the case in Maine, because a farm in New Gloucester has unleashed the ultimate fall escape that nobody realized they needed: an enormous inflatable pumpkin patch that serves as an outdoor bounce house.
Who Goes to Bubba’s Sulky Lounge in Portland, Maine, at 8 in the Morning?
The historic, iconic, and slightly creepy Bubba’s Sulky Lounge has been causing dancing fever in Portland since 1961. The two light-up dance floors and themed dance party nights bring folks of all ages to the local joint on Portland Street to tear it up on the weekends. If you’re...
Is It Legal to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Maine?
There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the state of Maine. Pickup trucks are particularly popular, as they're efficient in the winter and can battle the terrain in many of the most rural parts of the state. Trucks are often a staple of many outdoor activities in Maine, including camping, hunting, rafting, and more. During certain seasons in Maine, you'll often see truck beds filled with several people traveling to a destination. But is it legal to ride in the bed of a truck in Maine?
3 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine and you absolutely love seafood, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Maine that you should definitely visit if you have never tried their amazing food.
Remarkable Footage of a Humpback Whale in South Portland, Maine
To see a humpback whale in South Portland is rare, to say the least. In the video that Josh Doughty posted on Facebook, there is a bad word. I have to say, I would have let a few fly too if I had witnessed this off Spring Point Light in South Portland. As Josh says, 'How lucky are we to have been there?'
Destination Maine: These Photos Are Why You Have to Visit Wallingford’s Orchard
I brought my family, my son and wife to Wallingford's Orchard recently for our very first visit this fall! Maine offers so many lovely orchards and farms for us to experience and this is one of our favorites. It was also very apparent that everyone else loves this orchard because it was packed!
Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
Here Are the 10 Best Maine Restaurants to Eat at During the Fall
The moment you open your door in early October and smell the crispy cool air, you get that feeling, that 'fall feeling". It rushes over your skin and you inhale the freshness of a new season here in Maine. When the leaves turn and the wind blows harder you yearn...
Frightful Video of a Car Hitting a Moose is a Reminder to Watch for Wildlife in New England
Warning: The following video may be graphic for some people. First of all, the moose was fine. I only watched the video of this majestic moose colliding with this white Jeep Cherokee AFTER I knew he or she was just fine, because let's be honest, it's a brutal video and made me cry.
Maine Walmart Etiquette, My Guide To Get In and Get Out
I am an avid Walmart goer and shopper. I do this because they have the best prices around. However, the store is always packed and in order to get in and get out and spend as little money as possible they're are a couple tricks I have to remind myself to abide by.
Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
5 of The Most Terrifying Ghost Sites in Maine That You Must Visit
I can't tell you how excited I get when October comes around. It is my favorite month of the year, not only because my son and niece were born this month but because of ghosts!. There's nothing I love more than finding out the haunted history of a certain spot,...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three absolutely gorgeous beaches in Maine that are a good choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are spending your free time with, make sure you visit these beaches if you have the chance.
Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?
When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
Charming Barnhouse Airbnb on Serene Farmland in Scarborough, Maine Comes With Horses
With Maine’s varying landscapes and terrain, our state makes for a stunning place to get away and experience the most unique Airbnbs and areas to explore. Whether you’re from the state or visiting from away, there are many options to get a taste of different parts of Pine Tree State.
Why Do Leaves Change Color in the Fall in New England?
As Mainers, we don’t question the autumn palette in our landscapes once summer comes to a close. We’re used to the changing of colors come fall season and dare I say we may even take it for granted. I know for me personally, it wasn’t until I left...
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
10 Maine Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly
Every year Maine sees a flood of tourists into the state who come here to visit all that Maine has to offer and to spend money. Tourism is one of Maine's largest industries. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine is expecting a less than stellar tourism season and we're going to miss those "people from away."
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall
Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.
