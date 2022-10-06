Read full article on original website
Erlend Fagerli: Freestyle football great makes history at 2022 Red Bull Street Style world final
Erlend Fagerli is one of the most renowned freestyle footballers in the world.
Filippo Ganna smashes cycling's hour world record
Italy's Filippo Ganna has smashed cycling's hour world record - registering 56.792km in 60 minutes on a track in Switzerland. He beat the previous UCI mark, 55.548km, set by his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Dan Bigham in August, by a margin of 1.244km. Ganna, 26, rode a specially designed 3D-printed Pinarello...
W Series: Rest of 2022 season cancelled with focus on securing investment for 2023 as Jamie Chadwick is crowned champion
The all-female racing series, which features as part of the support package at select Formula 1 Grands Prix throughout the year, was seven races into a planned 10 of its third season, with the most recent round being in Singapore just over a week ago. But with contracted funding from...
Emily Sisson Runs Fastest Marathon by American Woman, Beats Record by 43 Seconds: 'Still Sinking In'
Emily Sisson finished the Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:18:29 — besting the previous record-holder's time of 2:19:12 Emily Sisson is on top of the world, and the record books. The 30-year-old runner became the fastest American woman ever to run a marathon on Sunday, after finishing the Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:18:29. Sisson, from Wisconsin, beat the previous record, held by Keira D'Amato, by an impressive 43 seconds, according to CNN. D'Amato set the record earlier this year at the Houston Marathon. After the race,...
W Series cancels Austin and Mexico races; Chadwick champion
The W Series has curtailed its season ahead of the final two rounds in Austin and Mexico due to financial concerns, resulting in Jamie Chadwick winning her third straight championship. The all-female championship that races on the undercard of Formula 1 events had publicly addressed its difficulties at its last...
