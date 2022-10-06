Emily Sisson finished the Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:18:29 — besting the previous record-holder's time of 2:19:12 Emily Sisson is on top of the world, and the record books. The 30-year-old runner became the fastest American woman ever to run a marathon on Sunday, after finishing the Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:18:29. Sisson, from Wisconsin, beat the previous record, held by Keira D'Amato, by an impressive 43 seconds, according to CNN. D'Amato set the record earlier this year at the Houston Marathon. After the race,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO