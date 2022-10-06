Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
6th Ward Councilman looking for assistance in getting families a turkey for the holidays
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With the price of turkeys on the rise this year, a Lima Councilman is looking for help to continue to give away turkeys to people who could use some assistance this holiday season. 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn is looking for either financial or actual turkey...
Lima News
Letter: Lima Memorial should bring back valet service
Lima Memorial Hospital has been remodeling for quite some time, and it is beautiful. But they have discontinued valet parking. Why?. It is hard for handicapped folks to walk the distance to the entrance. There is a parking lot they say is closer to the entrance. Good luck with that. I am very disappointed. I will get labs done elsewhere.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Park Smoke & Vape-Free Ordinance Placed on Third Reading
Ordinance 205-22, which designates city parks and outdoor recreational facilities in Lima as smoke and vape-free, went before Lima City Council Monday Evening following a second reading. During their regular Monday session, council members did not act on the ordinance and placed it for a third reading. Additionally, the Public...
hometownstations.com
Lima Sister Cities hold walk-a-thon to raise money for garden and trip
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Sister Cities Association held a walk-a-thon at the Japanese Garden along the Ottawa River Walk Saturday morning. The event helps support the upkeep of the garden and the improvements being made there, like the authentic Japanese lantern and bowl that were donated to the association. They are also raising money to send a group of students to Lima’s sister city Harima-cho Japan next summer. The organization has been around for nearly 30 years and helps promote the cultural exchange between Lima and cities similar to it all around the world.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownstations.com
SESA teaches Unity Elementary students about animals and science
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An interactive lesson showed Lima youngsters just how fun science can actually be. Science Enhancement for Science Advancement, or SESA, came out to Unity Elementary School in Lima to teach about animals, their habitats, and their adaptations. Rachel Smith from SESA told the students all about animals such as gorillas, bees, and spiders, and topics like camouflage and pollination. Students contributed to discussions, participated in demonstrations, and learned what it would be like to see through the eyes of different animals. The program aims to get children interested in STEM subjects from an early age.
hometownstations.com
Village of Convoy Announces Fundraiser for Convoy Village Square
Press Release from Marie Miller, The Marketing Junkie: The building at the corner of West Tully & Main Streets at one time housed a hardware and grocery store for many years and was condemned due to its condition and was razed by the Van Wert County Landbank, leaving an empty corner lot. The lot was deeded to the Village of Convoy.
45th Applebutter Fest brings huge crowds to Grand Rapids, Ohio
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — Kettles of apple butter were once again at a boil over wood burning fire pits for the 45th annual Applebutter Fest on Sunday. The popular one-day festival is held every year, bringing tens of thousands of people to the small community of Grand Rapids, Ohio on the Maumee River.
hometownstations.com
Kirkin' O' the Tartan service celebrates the local Scottish heritage
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The sounds of bagpipes bellowed through the sanctuary of the Market Street Presbyterian Church as they held their 3rd Kirkin’ O’ the Tartan. A Tartan is a cloth with a distinct color pattern that represents a specific Scottish clan, and many different clans were showcased during the service. While this tradition was started in the United States, the roots of this service date back to the 1700s when Scotland was taken over by British rule.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownstations.com
Watch Dawgs making a positive impact at Elida Elementary School
ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - Elida Elementary School brought back a program that was a success at the old school and put it to use at the new building. They are just ordinary guys who are volunteering to be a positive influence. These men are part of the "Watch Dawgs", which is a program sponsored by the school's PTO to provide a positive impact as a male role model. They come into the school and spend time with the students helping with learning skills, socialization, and even time out on the playground.
hometownstations.com
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church festival is gearing up for a big year in 2023
Putman County, OH (WLIO) - Food, fun, and Fall were all in the air in Ottoville as their Catholic parish continues a long-standing tradition. The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church held their annual festival. The event was scaled back a little bit this year, but organizers continue to find new activities for people to enjoy. Which includes many games for the kids, live music, and of course, the big highlight of the festival the beef and chicken dinners with all the homemade fixings. The proceeds of the festival go back to help the church, which will be celebrating a major milestone next year.
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta Mason honors first responders in first-ever awards dinner
Auglaize County, OH (WLIO) - First responders don’t always get the thanks and recognition they deserve, so the Wapakoneta Masonic Lodge wanted to change that. They held their first ever First Responders’ Recognition and Awards dinner Sunday night. The Masons decided to honor the men and women that work for the Auglaize Sheriff’s Department, Wapakoneta’s Police, Fire, and EMS. Each of the organizations submitted just accomplishments of three individuals, without their names, and then members of the lodges decided who would get the award. Caleb Schwartz recognized for the Fire and EMS, Patrick Green for the police department and Samuel Blank for the sheriff’s office.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Nicholas Adams and Callie Kaufman, both of Lima; Tyler White and Taylor Winget, both of Lima; Clark Sprague of Bowling Green and Carol Stern of Lima; Kyle Wallace of Lima and Audrey Rodriguez of Harrod; Brian Brookbank of Lebanon and Sheri Welker of Lima; Patrick Bicknell and Marissa Edgington, both of Cairo; Joseph Gossard and Devan Von Sossan, both of Delphos; Joseph Carver and Kimberly Dove, both of Lima; Zeth Casey and Jessica Cady, both of Lima; Eric Tolen and Arin Reger, both of Delphos; Brandon Michael and Margaret Patterson, both of Spencerville; Lamar Thomas of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Mary Fitzgerald of Delphos; Storm Keim and Leah Gammon, both of Alger; Darrell Crowe Jr. and Katherine Tata, both of Lima; Morgan Horn and Brittany Smith, both of Lima; and Andrew Walczak of Dublin and Rebecca Patterson of Lima.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownstations.com
South Science and Technology Magnet students show off their skills in diagnosing and problem solving
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students at South Science and Technology Magnet put their problem-solving skills to the test to create an automated machine. Some fifth and sixth-grade enrichment students took on the task of creating a scaled-down version of a computer numerical control machine, which is used to cut out shapes in materials. But the catch is that each of their kits has some problems with it, so the students have to put their engineer caps on to diagnose and find the solution.
hometownstations.com
2-Alarm House Fire in Lima
Firefighters in Lima responded to a two-alarm house fire a little after 8 PM on Monday Night. A 2-story home in the 800 block of North Union Street was full of smoke as first responders arrived. Initially, there were concerns that someone was trapped inside the home, but at this time, it appeared everyone was able to evacuate safely before the second alarm was called. The Lima Fire Department said that crews were still on the scene late Monday evening. Currently, the cause of the fire and the magnitude of damage remains unclear. Your Hometown Stations will have more information as it becomes available.
Lima native pursues justice after mistaken identity incident with LPD
LIMA — At North Carolina A&T, Curtis Shannon Jr. is royalty. His classmates elected him Mr. North Carolina A&T, a high honor at any Historically Black College and University, especially the largest one in the nation. That means there are expectations of him as a student, as a leader and as a man.
hometownstations.com
OSU Lima gives high school students a firsthand look at the college
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio State Lima held a discovery day for high school juniors and seniors to learn more about the programs, financial aid, and extracurricular opportunities at the regional campus. They have four fall open houses to talk to potential students and their parents. Ohio State Lima also...
hometownstations.com
Tailgate for Cancer continues to raise money to battle the disease
St. Marys, OH (WLIO) - St. Marys Tailgate for Cancer has raised over $1.5 million since they started, and they are not stopping until cancer is beat. This is the 14th year for the event, which started with a few individuals who wanted to make a difference and to help friends and loved ones who have been affected with cancer and has grown to help many in the community battling the disease. During the event, there are raffles, live and silent auctions, and other activities to raise money for them to give away. After this year’s event, Tailgate for Cancer will be able to cross over the $1 million mark in total donations to the James Cancer Center at the Ohio State University.
Sidney Daily News
Adolph’s building demolished
NEW KNOXVILLE – On a bright and sunny Monday morning, Oct. 10, contractor equipment began the demolition of the former Adolph’s restaurant, a 110-year-old New Knoxville landmark with a long history in the village. The building was located at 100 N. Main St. New Knoxville Historical Society museum...
hometownstations.com
Lima branch of the NAACP helping get people registered to vote
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Lima branch of the NAACP is urging people to exercise their right to vote. The organization held a voter registration drive Saturday at Vibe Coffeehouse. The NAACP had voter registration and forms for people to request an absentee ballot for the November 8th election. They want to make sure that people not only get registered for the first time, but if they were dropped from a voting role that they can get re-registered to be part of the process.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Terra N. Beachy, 39, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest and found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 25 days suspended. $150 fine. Brandon M. Hurles, 34, of Spencerville, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Johan T. Leeks, 28,...
Comments / 0