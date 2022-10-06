Read full article on original website
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week
Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
Opelika-Auburn News
New restaurant coming to Cheeburger Cheeburger location in downtown Auburn
A prime piece of downtown real estate is about to get a new tenant. The former Cheeburger Cheeburger location at 160 N College St. will soon be replaced with another hamburger place: Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint. While the chain hasn’t officially released an opening date yet, according...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for October 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. Stephen Samuel TillmanAugust 30, 1966 - October 8, 2022It is with both joy and sadness that we announce Stephen Samuel Tillman's transition to…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika-Auburn News
Bryan Harsin still searching for answers after Georgia loss
About 45 minutes after Auburn’s 42-10 loss to No. 2 Georgia, Bryan Harsin took to a lectern underneath the stands at Sanford Stadium to meet with the media in customary procedure. The Auburn head coach spoke for just under 17 minutes in the wake of his Tigers’ second consecutive...
Opelika-Auburn News
Listen now: O-A News Overtime Episode 83: A rivalry loss and a reunion special
Justin Lee and Adam Cole are joined by former Overtime host Jordan Hill of Dawgs247 to discuss Auburn's loss to Georgia and the future of Auburn football. Listen above or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
Opelika-Auburn News
Robby Ashford’s fumble points to bigger trend among Auburn quarterbacks
Robby Ashford’s fumble against Georgia just happens sometimes. “You wonder why it happens,” Bryan Harsin said on Monday. “I played the position. I’ve done the same thing. It just happens.”. Ashford’s moment of “it happens” was ill-fated, however, as it came on one of Auburn’s best...
Opelika-Auburn News
Lee-Scott still undefeated after win at Bessemer Academy
Lee-Scott returned the opening kickoff past midfield and never looked back as they took care of business Friday night in a 49-0 win over Bessemer Academy. The Warriors continued a season-long trend of fast starts and stifling defense by jumping out to a 42-0 lead at halftime. The Warriors took...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: ‘What coach is going to want to come here?’ Look at yourselves
ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn man arrested and charged with first-degree rape
On Thursday, Auburn police arrested Koby Kevon Clarke, 22, of Auburn and charged him with first-degree rape. Auburn police said they received a report of a sexual assault that occurred early Thursday morning. Police said they met with the victim who reported that they were assaulted by a male suspect...
Opelika-Auburn News
Beauregard one win away from region title after beating Elmore County
Beauregard is just one win away from a region title. The Hornets topped Elmore County 33-8 on Friday night on the road. Undefeated Beauregard moved to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in Region 4-5A. The Hornets close region play with their fifth and final league game next Friday at Central-Clay County — and if they win, they’re region champions and heading to the Class 5A playoffs with a top seed.
Comments / 0