Renowned for his portraits of history’s villains and foreboding psychological scenes pointing to past collective traumas, the Romanian painter Adrian Ghenie had something of a revelation during the Covid pandemic, which prompted a shift in his subject matter and practice. While visiting churches in Italy, he was struck by the way the human posture has changed: whereas in Baroque paintings the gaze of the figures was directed heavenward, out on the street he noticed everyone looking down, hunched over their phones. “We have a new body language because of digital technology, all these new gestures that inhabit our lives 24...

