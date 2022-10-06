Read full article on original website
Related
Observer
How a Bored Teenager Turned Her TikTok Skits Into an Acting Career
This story was initially published in The Creators — a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it sent to your inbox. Sara Echeagaray wanted to be an actress, but with no connections in Hollywood, that dream was elusive. TikTok made it a reality. Echeagaray, 21, grew...
Tucker Carlson: Is Kanye West crazy? You be the judge
This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on October 6, 2022
Susan Sarandon Wants a ‘Little Women’ Reunion
Susan Sarandon starred in the 1994 film 'Little Women' opposite Winona Ryder and other young stars. And she'd love to reunite with them.
For New Series, Adrian Ghenie Turns His Disquieting Gaze on Our Always-Online Today
Renowned for his portraits of history’s villains and foreboding psychological scenes pointing to past collective traumas, the Romanian painter Adrian Ghenie had something of a revelation during the Covid pandemic, which prompted a shift in his subject matter and practice. While visiting churches in Italy, he was struck by the way the human posture has changed: whereas in Baroque paintings the gaze of the figures was directed heavenward, out on the street he noticed everyone looking down, hunched over their phones. “We have a new body language because of digital technology, all these new gestures that inhabit our lives 24...
Comments / 0