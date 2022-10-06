ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Ukraine Urges International Community to Condemn Russia for Airstrikes

New york — Ukraine appealed to the international community Monday to condemn Russia's deadly missile strikes on its capital and several other cities, and to reject Moscow's attempt to annex four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine. "A trail of blood is left behind the Russian delegation when it...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Bedrock of Legal US Immigration Leaves Millions Waiting for Years

Julie Hirsch, a Florida resident, has lived in the U.S. since 1987. “I came with a student visa,” she said of her time studying in New York. Her family moved to the United States from China a decade after the Cultural Revolution, a period of violent upheaval in which an estimated 2 million people died.
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

UN Vote Will Test Countries' Views on Russian Annexation Bid

United nations — The U.N. General Assembly will convene Monday in a special session to discuss Russia's recent attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine. The session could reveal whether Russia's international isolation is growing as its war grinds on. "The U.N. Charter is clear: Any annexation of a...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Voice of America

UN Condemns 'Heinous Killing' of Migrants in Libya

Tripoli, Libya — The United Nations mission in Libya condemned Sunday the "heinous killing" of 15 migrants near the Mediterranean coastal city of Sabratha, accusing smugglers and demanding justice. The bodies were found on a beach on Friday morning, most of them burned inside a charred boat, according to...
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

US Reviewing Haiti's Request for International Security Assistance

Washington — The United States on Saturday said it was reviewing a request for international support from Haiti, which says it is seeking a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port. The U.S. State Department said criminal actors were...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Haiti Wants US, Canada to Lead Anti-Gang Strike Force, Diplomat Says

The United States and Canada should take the lead in forming a strike force to confront Haitian gangs that have created a humanitarian crisis by blocking access to a key fuel terminal, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said Monday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed "a rapid action force"...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Voice of America

Afghanistan, Venezuela Among Candidates for UN Rights Body

New York — The U.N. General Assembly will vote Tuesday to admit 14 countries to the 47-member Human Rights Council; among them are some candidates with poor rights records, including Afghanistan and Venezuela. Seventeen candidate countries from five regional groups are running, but only two groups — Asia-Pacific and...
WORLD
Voice of America

Escalation of Violence in Ukraine Disrupts Aid Work

Geneva — The United Nations and other aid organizations in Ukraine said on Monday that Russia firing missiles at cities across the country had disrupted their humanitarian work on the ground. Russia hit sites across Ukraine, striking Kyiv with an intensity not seen since Russian forces sought to capture...
ADVOCACY
Voice of America

UN Refugee Boss Warns of 'Severe Cuts' Without Immediate New Funding

Geneva — The U.N. refugee agency will have to make "severe cuts" unless it gets extra funding soon, its chief said on Monday, warning cuts could lead to more malnutrition and child marriages as well as unrest in some of the world's poorest regions. The war in Ukraine has...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Refugees#Latin America#Ukraine#Russia#Foreign Policy#State#General Assembly#Oas#Republican#Venezuelans#Ukraini
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 9

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11 p.m.: French President Emmanuel Macron voiced his support for imprisoned Belarusian human rights activist and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Beliatski during a phone call on Sunday with Beliatski’s wife, Natalia Pinchuk, Agence France-Presse reported.
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Young immigrants are looking to social media to engage in politics and elections – even if they are not eligible to vote

Immigrants’ political power is on the rise in the United States. The number of eligible immigrant voters nearly doubled from about 12 million in 2000 to more than 23 million in 2020. Immigrant voters tend to be older than U.S.-born voters, but immigrants ages 18 to 37 still made up 20% of all immigrant voters in 2020. We are a team of scholars and students across disciplines and universities researching immigrant youths’ civic development – and we think it’s important to recognize that young immigrants are also playing a key role in galvanizing older immigrants to vote, primarily by connecting...
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

13 Killed, Dozens Wounded in Russian Attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia

A barrage of Russian missiles overnight killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 60 others in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials reported Sunday, as Moscow attempted to enforce its claim to the illegally annexed territory that Ukraine still controls. The attack on apartment buildings and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
Voice of America

UN Chief Backs Haitian Call for International Armed Force

New york — The United Nations Secretary-General is urging the international community to respond to a request from Haiti’s government and urgently consider sending an international specialized armed force to the Caribbean Island nation to address spiraling insecurity and a deepening humanitarian crisis. “Considering the extremely grave situation,...
WORLD
Voice of America

Russian Missiles Hit Ukrainian Capital Kyiv, Other Cities

Deadly Russian missile strikes hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv Monday as part of what Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted was a “massive strike” against Ukraine in response to the recent destructive attack on the bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland. The Ukrainian military said Russia launched...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Zelenskyy to Address G7 Leaders After Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv, Other Cities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to address the leaders of the Group of Seven nations during a virtual meeting Tuesday that follows a series of deadly Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's capital and other cities located across the country. Hours before the meeting, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported multiple...
POLITICS
Voice of America

After Fleeing War, Ukrainians Struggle to Settle Around Europe

Madrid/lisbon — Ukrainian psychologist Tatyana Bogkova was on a birthday trip in Poland with her mother and 4-year-old daughter when Russian troops invaded her homeland earlier this year. With shells raining on Kharkiv city and her policeman husband staying to fight, the 32-year-old chose to take refuge in Spain,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy