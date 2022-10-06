ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Man sentenced to prison in Whitmer kidnapping plot

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VGARA_0iP3vMSp00

(AP) - A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison.

Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit.

Franks "made the right decision and came clean. That's encouraging," U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said.

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Kent County, Mich., Sheriff shows Kaleb Franks. Franks, who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020, was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Kent County Sheriff via AP, File) / AP

Franks was among six anti-government extremists who were charged in federal court with conspiracy and other crimes. Investigators said the group's goal was to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and incite a U.S. civil war — the "boogaloo" — before the 2020 presidential election.

"I would like to start by saying I'm sorry to the governor and her family," Franks said in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"I understand that this experience had to have been very traumatizing and difficult," he said. "I'm ashamed and embarrassed of my actions, and I regret every decision that I made."

The group considered Whitmer, a Democrat, and other elected officials to be tyrants who were infringing on constitutional rights, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when businesses were shut down, people were told to stay home and schools were closed.

Franks, 28, participated in a key step in the conspiracy: a ride on a rainy night to scout Whitmer's vacation home in northern Michigan. She was not there at the time.

He testified that he had hoped to be killed by police if a kidnapping could be pulled off at some point. The FBI, however, had undercover agents and informants inside the group.

"I was going to be an operator," Franks said last spring. "I would be one of the people on the front line, so to speak, using my gun."

Prosecutors said Franks' cooperation was important because it backed up critical testimony from Ty Garbin, who pleaded guilty a year earlier and was sentenced to just 2 1/2 years in prison.

"It really was invaluable to have the testimony of an insider," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler told the judge, referring to Franks.

When the hearing began, his sentencing guidelines suggested a minimum prison term of 12 years. But Jonker reduced the range at the government's request and settled on a much lower figure. Franks will get credit for two years in custody.

An email seeking comment was sent to Whitmer's staff. In August, after the convictions of ringleaders Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., she said the plot was a "disturbing extension of radicalized domestic terrorism." Two other men, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, were acquitted in April.

"They didn't just want to kidnap her," Kessler said in court Thursday. "The plot that Mr. Fox and Mr. Croft really wanted to do was to put (Whitmer) on trial, kill her and begin a second civil war. What's really frightening about that is just how prevalent those kind of views have become."

Meanwhile, 120 miles (190 kilometers) away in Jackson, Michigan, a jury heard a second day of testimony in the trial of three members of a paramilitary group who were also arrested in 2020. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are not charged with directly participating in the plot but are accused of assisting Fox and others.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer extends law putting court costs on defendants

DETROIT (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed another extension of a law that makes people convicted of crimes, typically with low incomes, responsible for a portion of local court expenses.The law, which raises millions of dollars for local governments, doesn't apply to others who use Michigan's court system. It has been criticized, even by judges, as unfair at minimum and unconstitutional at worst.The state Supreme Court last spring heard a challenge by a man who was ordered to pay $1,200 in Alpena County. But instead of settling the matter, the court said it would hear more arguments during its 2022-23 term.The Legislature in September...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

3 accused of assisting governor kidnapping plot stand trial

(AP) - Postings in chatrooms by members of a paramilitary group connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included instructions on how to make explosives, an FBI agent testified Wednesday.Screenshots of excerpts from the 1971 counterculture book "The Anarchist Cookbook," which contains instructions for making bombs and illicit drugs, among other things, were taken from the cellphone of a man who approached authorities with information about the Wolverine Watchmen militia, Special Agent Henrik Impola told a Jackson County Circuit Court jury."It's an old book describing guerrilla warfare," said Impola. "So, it's used as a manual on how...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit dispensary fined, license suspended after state finds duffel bags of marijuana

A medical marijuana dispensary on Detroit's west side will have to close its doors for 30 days and pay a $75,000 fine after Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency discovered multiple bags filled with suspected marijuana products that did not have state tagging information. During an unannounced site visit in May 2021, the agency observed multiple bags, backpacks and duffel bags at The House of Mary Jane, located at 19154 James Couzens. They told the company that the products...
DETROIT, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan dispensary suspended after inspection reveals ‘duffel bags’ of untagged marijuana

Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
CBS Detroit

State of mental health care in Michigan

On World Mental Health Day, CBS Detroit is examining mental illness as metro Detroit had two high-profile cases take place within the span of just a few days. In Detroit, police officers shot and killed a man who struggled with a mental disorder. In Downtown Dearborn, a man, whose family says suffers from PTSD, allegedly gunned down a hotel clerk. "The mental health care system in Michigan is under great strain," Dr. Gerald Shiener, Chief of Psychiatry at Sinai Grace Hospital said. He sees the problem everyday. "We've really left behind the chronically mentally ill population, the people...
DETROIT, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Sheriff's Corner: New 'tranq dope' drug hitting local communities

If the continuing fight against Methamphetamine, Opioids, specifically Heroin and Fentanyl, wasn’t enough, information of a new drug that is more deadly and with no antidote has begun to haunt the lives of those who use it and their loved ones who are sometimes left to pick up the pieces. Xylazine is a non- opioid animal tranquilizer, which is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use. It cannot be purchased without a prescription or having a veterinary license.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison#Violent Crime#Sheriff#Democrat
CBS Detroit

Jury picked in trial related to Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A jury was seated Tuesday in the trial of three men charged in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.The selection process lasted two days as a judge and lawyers in Jackson, Michigan, tried to weed out people who had personal conflicts — vacation, child care, work — or showed a potential for bias.Opening statements were scheduled for Wednesday.Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are charged with three crimes, including providing material support for a terrorist act. All were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a paramilitary group that trained in Jackson County,...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan's gas average is 44 cents more than the national average

(CBS DETROIT) - Gas prices continue to soar in the state of Michigan.According to AAA, Michigan's gas average is $4.35 a gallon, compared to the national average of 3.91 a gallon. But last week, Michiganders were only paying $4.17 a gallon, and prices at the pump were at $3.33 a gallon a year ago.AAA reports Monday's national average is 19 cents higher than a month ago and 65 cents more than a year ago. Gas experts say the prices at the pump are because of high gasoline demand amid a tight supply. 
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

CEO of Michigan election software firm held on ID info theft charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The founder and CEO of a software company targeted by election deniers was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers.Konnech Corporation's Eugene Yu, 51, was arrested in Meridian Township in Michigan and held on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information, while computer hard drives and other "digital evidence" were seized by investigators from the county district attorney's office, according to the office.Local prosecutors will seek his extradition to California."We are continuing to ascertain the details of what we believe to be Mr. Yu's wrongful detention by LA...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man sentenced to 40 months for straw purchasing guns

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A St. Paul man will spend over three years in prison for his role in straw purchasing guns, including one that was used in the mass shooting at a St. Paul bar last year.Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan, 28, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Tuesday.He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false statements in the purchase of firearms in May.Young-Duncan's co-conspirator would buy the guns, state on a federal form that they were the actual buyer, and transfer the gun to Young-Duncan, who would transfer it to another person, court documents said. Together they worked to illegally obtain dozens of firearms, including multiple 9mm semiautomatic pistols.One of the guns purchased was used in the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar shooting in October of 2021. That shooting left a woman dead and 14 people injured, and two men were charged.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Detroit

Cartels targeting kids on social media to sell fentanyl, DEA says

(CBS DETROIT) - "We seized approximately 10 million pills and almost a thousand pounds of powdered fentanyl nationwide," said Orville Greene, special agent in charge at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).Greene highlighted an awareness program known as the "One Pill Can Kill" campaign during a news conference on Wednesday in Downtown Detroit. "This is equivalent to 36 million deadly doses," Greene said. Phase 3 of the campaign began on May 23 and ended on Sept. 8. During that time, federal agents seized massive amounts of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and revealed the drug was the DEA's focus. Over the four-month period, Greene said...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy