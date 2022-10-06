TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - In just the first month of legal sports betting, Kansans' have generated $1.3 million in total revenue with almost $130,000 for Kansas. Governor Laura Kelly signed Senate Bill 84 in May making it legal to bet on sports at casinos, on digital platforms, and other venues in Kansas. When Sportsbook opened in Kansas on September 1, Governor Kelly was the first to place a bet.

KANSAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO