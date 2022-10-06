ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Faith and Blue in Knoxville

Faith and Blue Night was hosted to help bridge two communities. Several people have been displaced and one cat is missing following a fire in South Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Medicare open enrollment fast-approaching

The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging joined WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday to discuss what people need to know ahead of the upcoming Medicare open enrollment period.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

House fire in West Knoxville

An attic was on fire causing damage to a home on Washburn Road, according to Knoxville Fire Department. There were reports of no working smoke alarms.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Maple Lane Farms celebrates family & 24th year of corn maze

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to embodying what makes East Tennessee so special this time of year, no one does it better than Maple Lane Farms. Celebrating the 24th year of their legendary corn maze, Maple Lane Farms partners with Visit Knoxville.
GREENBACK, TN
WATE

HonorAir Flight 31 to take off Wednesday

A group of veterans is heading to Washington, D.C. this week as part of the latest HonorAir flight. Several people were displaced in an apartment fire.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Crews trying to extinguish fire in Gatlinburg, 2-hour process

Gatlinburg Firefighters are actively working to extinguish flames at a downtown restaurant that has been burning for at least two hours.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Several downtown Gatlinburg businesses a 'total loss' after downtown fire

Cleanup efforts are underway after several restaurants and gift shops were reported as total losses after a fire broke out in downtown Gatlinburg early Sunday morning.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Solar Power company out of business

After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed. After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 most expensive homes for sale in Knoxville

The housing market has been highly competitive with an influx of individuals moving to the area. We searched Zillow to find the most expensive homes in the Knoxville area, and here are the top 6. Take a look with us at these homes, and maybe find your next place.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville non-profit provides life-changing makeovers to uplift women

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ― A Knoxville non-profit is working to uplift women in the program in more ways than one. The non-profit decided to uplift these women with a new makeover. Hand Up for Women is a life-management and career-works readiness ministry. “We know that they are beautiful as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

HonorAir flight to bring women veterans to Washington this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of women who served the United States Armed Forces will head to Washington, D.C. this week thanks to HonorAir Knoxville. More than 130 East Tennessee female veterans will visit the memorials constructed in honor of their service. This particular flight mission had originally...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

How to handle road rage and aggressive driving encounters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is celebrating National Crime Prevention month in October with several National Night Out events across the region. The events are in an effort to promote safety and awareness, while also connecting the community with the officers that protect them.
KNOXVILLE, TN

