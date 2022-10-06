Read full article on original website
WATE
Faith and Blue in Knoxville
Faith and Blue Night was hosted to help bridge two communities. Faith and Blue Night was hosted to help bridge two communities. Several people have been displaced and one cat is missing following a fire in South Knoxville. Couple remembers old business location after fire. A business couple spoke about...
WATE
Medicare open enrollment fast-approaching
The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging joined WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday to discuss what people need to know ahead of the upcoming Medicare open enrollment period. WATE Midday News. Medicare open enrollment fast-approaching. The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging joined...
Two East Tennessee lakes restocked with catfish
Two lakes in East Tennessee have been stocked with catfish by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
WATE
House fire in West Knoxville
An attic was on fire causing damage to a home on Washburn Road, according to Knoxville Fire Department. There were reports of no working smoke alarms. An attic was on fire causing damage to a home on Washburn Road, according to Knoxville Fire Department. There were reports of no working smoke alarms.
WATE
Maple Lane Farms celebrates family & 24th year of corn maze
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to embodying what makes East Tennessee so special this time of year, no one does it better than Maple Lane Farms. Celebrating the 24th year of their legendary corn maze, Maple Lane Farms partners with Visit Knoxville. East Tennessee is a special...
WATE
HonorAir Flight 31 to take off Wednesday
A group of veterans is heading to Washington, D.C. this week as part of the latest HonorAir flight. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. A group of veterans is heading to Washington, D.C. this week as part of the latest HonorAir flight. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Apartment fire displaces 6 people. Several...
WATE
Crews trying to extinguish fire in Gatlinburg, 2-hour process
Gatlinburg Firefighters are actively working to extinguish flames at a downtown restaurant that has been burning for at least two hours. Crews trying to extinguish fire in Gatlinburg, 2-hour …. Gatlinburg Firefighters are actively working to extinguish flames at a downtown restaurant that has been burning for at least two...
Maryville man seeking answers after solar company shuts down leaving job unfinished
After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed.
WATE
Several downtown Gatlinburg businesses a 'total loss' after downtown fire
Cleanup efforts are underway after several restaurants and gift shops were reported as total losses after a fire broke out in downtown Gatlinburg early Sunday morning. Good Morning Tennessee. Several downtown Gatlinburg businesses a ‘total loss’ …. Cleanup efforts are underway after several restaurants and gift shops were...
WATE
Solar Power company out of business
After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed. After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed.
Cat missing after South Knoxville apartment fire
Several people have been displaced and one cat is missing following a fire in South Knoxville.
By the numbers: Vols reach highest AP ranking since 2005
The Tennessee Volunteers will enter one of the biggest games in recent history with their highest rank in the Associated Press poll in over 15 years.
6 most expensive homes for sale in Knoxville
The housing market has been highly competitive with an influx of individuals moving to the area. We searched Zillow to find the most expensive homes in the Knoxville area, and here are the top 6. Take a look with us at these homes, and maybe find your next place.
WATE
Knoxville non-profit provides life-changing makeovers to uplift women
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ― A Knoxville non-profit is working to uplift women in the program in more ways than one. The non-profit decided to uplift these women with a new makeover. Hand Up for Women is a life-management and career-works readiness ministry. “We know that they are beautiful as...
UT football captain arrested, accused of assaulting man who allegedly entered wrong apartment
UT football captain is accused of assaulting a man who says he entered the wrong apartment by mistake.
Body found in rubble of Gatlinburg fire
A body of an unidentified person has been found amid fire suppression efforts by crews working a structure fire in downtown Gatlinburg that began early Sunday morning.
WATE
HonorAir flight to bring women veterans to Washington this week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of women who served the United States Armed Forces will head to Washington, D.C. this week thanks to HonorAir Knoxville. More than 130 East Tennessee female veterans will visit the memorials constructed in honor of their service. This particular flight mission had originally...
ESPN College GameDay, SEC Nation coming to Tennessee’s game against Alabama
ESPN College GameDay announced on Twitter about their return to Knoxville for Tennessee's game against Alabama in the Southeastern Conference on Saturday in the Neyland Stadium.
WATE
How to handle road rage and aggressive driving encounters
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is celebrating National Crime Prevention month in October with several National Night Out events across the region. The events are in an effort to promote safety and awareness, while also connecting the community with the officers that protect them.
WATE
Gatlinburg business owners reflect on journey after fire destroys plaza
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) ― As more is unfolding about the fire that started in Gatlinburg on Sunday in the Parkway, some business owners are treasuring the memories they had there. Jeremy Terrazzino and his wife started their business six years ago along the Parkway in the Towne Center Plaza.
