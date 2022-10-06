Read full article on original website
With Russia lurking on NATO's southern flank, Italy is working on new jets and new carriers to keep an eye on things
The Mediterranean "remains as dangerous today as it always has been and a flashpoint of conflict," Italy's chief of defense said in May.
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘desperation’ spreading inside Russian military and society, says UK spy agency
Head of GCHQ says Russian commanders are ‘worried about the state of their military machine’
Israel reaches deal to share territory in Mediterranean with longtime foe Lebanon
Israel and Lebanon have reached a "historic agreement" that would allow the longtime adversaries to redraw their maritime border and increase sharing of natural gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.
Young immigrants are looking to social media to engage in politics and elections – even if they are not eligible to vote
Immigrants’ political power is on the rise in the United States. The number of eligible immigrant voters nearly doubled from about 12 million in 2000 to more than 23 million in 2020. Immigrant voters tend to be older than U.S.-born voters, but immigrants ages 18 to 37 still made up 20% of all immigrant voters in 2020. We are a team of scholars and students across disciplines and universities researching immigrant youths’ civic development – and we think it’s important to recognize that young immigrants are also playing a key role in galvanizing older immigrants to vote, primarily by connecting...
Alarm grows over Iran protest crackdown in Kurdish city
Rights groups voiced alarm Tuesday over the extent of an Iranian crackdown on a Kurdish-populated city that has become a hub for protests, as oil refinery workers took industrial action in a new tactic. In a new development on Monday, protests spread to Iran's oil refineries with videos showing striking workers burning tyres and blocking roads outside the Asalouyeh petrochemical plant in the southwest.
Starmer’s chief of staff to leave job as Labour leader unveils major party shake-up – UK politics live
Latest updates: Labour leader hoping to put party on war footing ahead of next election
