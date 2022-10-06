ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KTRE

More East Texans hunting, fishing for food

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As hunting seasons start opening up in East Texas, many are looking at the necessity of hunting and fishing as opposed to just a past time, seeing where the economy and food prices are. Places like Sportsman’s Outfitters and Academy are seeing lots of business from...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Mark in Texas History: The Ramey House showcases turn-of-the-century architecture

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Created in 1903, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine Ramey sits on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and West Houston Street in Tyler. According to the verbiage on the historical marker, it is considered an important example of turn-of-the-century architecture, being made of virgin cypress and southern heart pine. It is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Saturday Weather Trivia

Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid 80s. Plenty of sunshine on tap tomorrow with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Better shots at rain arrive later next week!. Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 70s to mid 80s. High Fire Danger today. Friday...
TEXAS STATE

