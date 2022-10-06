TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Created in 1903, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine Ramey sits on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and West Houston Street in Tyler. According to the verbiage on the historical marker, it is considered an important example of turn-of-the-century architecture, being made of virgin cypress and southern heart pine. It is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement.

