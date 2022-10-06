Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
More East Texans hunting, fishing for food
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As hunting seasons start opening up in East Texas, many are looking at the necessity of hunting and fishing as opposed to just a past time, seeing where the economy and food prices are. Places like Sportsman’s Outfitters and Academy are seeing lots of business from...
KTRE
Mark in Texas History: The Ramey House showcases turn-of-the-century architecture
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Created in 1903, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine Ramey sits on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and West Houston Street in Tyler. According to the verbiage on the historical marker, it is considered an important example of turn-of-the-century architecture, being made of virgin cypress and southern heart pine. It is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement.
KTRE
Man discovers $1 million Powerball ticket after not checking numbers for months
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - A Kentucky man found out he had a $1 million winning Powerball ticket months after finally checking his numbers. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the man, who wanted to remain anonymous, had a stack of tickets dating back to June when he sat down recently to go through them.
KTRE
Saturday Weather Trivia
Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid 80s. Plenty of sunshine on tap tomorrow with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Better shots at rain arrive later next week!. Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 70s to mid 80s. High Fire Danger today. Friday...
Comments / 0