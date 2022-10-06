Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From Library
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USA
Apple Sunday
WMTW
Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
Is This Pretty Much One of the Most Awkward Intersections in Bangor?
I'm not sure if it's just a Maine thing, or if it's something that happens everywhere, but I feel like a lot of Maine drivers take a lot of liberties as far as their interpretation of the given traffic laws. For instance, it seems that here in the Pine Tree State, the speed limit signs are just a vague suggestion.
Why Did This Nearly Hidden Rustic Maine Home Break The Internet?
Maine has a lot of really unique homes. Yes, we have saltboxes, Victorians, ranch houses, and really basic modern homes. But, we also have some super wild coastal mansions, some homes that were originally constructed as churches, and milti-million dollar log cabins. However, this home is probably the most unique...
Artists readying pumpkins for this weekend's festival in Damariscotta
DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — It's become a tradition in Damariscotta, on the Friday of the holiday weekend: artists at work, transforming scores of giant pumpkins into a wide variety of creations. The works in progress were already attracting spectators along Main Street, with thousands expected to visit during the coming...
‘Fright at the Fort’ Returns to Fort Knox Next Weekend
Spooky season is here. Five Nights of Fright returns to Fort Knox, beginning next weekend. Fright at the Fort returns to Fort Knox, in Prospect, after a two-year hiatus. Organizers of the five nights of fright have been hard at work bringing the creepy event back, bigger than ever before. A change this year will be online ticket sales only. Tickets went on-sale last month via Eventbrite.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Maine then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly recommended by local people and are praised for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these restaurants are.
Damariscotta: A road to the hospital imperiled
It’s a long way from the pretty, protected waters of Christmas Cove, a tranquil mooring field at the outlet of the Damariscotta River, to that river’s namesake town, 14 miles north. Those who arrive by boat — after running the gauntlet of lobster buoys and aquaculture gear (the river is one of Maine’s most productive oyster-growing spots) – will eventually reach the twin villages of Newcastle and Damariscotta, former mill and fishing towns that now boast a lively trade in summer tourism.
Camden: A waterfront gem threatened
Camden Harbor is known to sailors on the Maine coast to be two things: one of the prettiest harbors, and one of the most uncomfortable. Curtis Island and the ledges do little to blunt the force of the rollers swinging in to the outer harbor from Penobscot Bay. The earliest inhabitants of the land, the Penobscot, dubbed the harbor Megunticook, which translates roughly to “great swells of the sea,” for the immense waves that sweep through during storms.
Down East
Brunswick Designer Jared DeSimio Piles Clothes on His Roof For Weeks — Then Sells Them
The mysterious provenance of used things has always fascinated Jared DeSimio. He began his creative career in 2004 as a photographer with an eye for humanity’s mundane wake: a hiking trail trampled by long-gone boots, the disarray of a picked-over store shelf. His focus shifted to making clothing and accessories in 2008, when, unable to afford a stylish upcycled messenger bag, he upcycled one himself, out of faded nylon from a Salvation Army frame pack. DeSimio had never sewn before, but he liked the bag so much he spent the next few years improving his technique — along the way breaking his wife’s sewing machine and slogging through an ill-conceived contract to make tote bags for a Japanese distributor. (“I can’t make multiples of the same thing,” he says. “It burns me out.”)
LePage, Mills offered different approaches to economic challenges
AUGUSTA, Maine — As the economy took center stage in Maine’s gubernatorial race last week, attention focused on how the two major party candidates responded to very different economic challenges that took place during their terms in office. The contrast emerged when former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican,...
