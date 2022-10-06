ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof

By Dani Medina
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOLCB_0iP3tIrV00
Photo : Getty Images

Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family.

"He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.

The Lindenmuths got Huck in 2011 and named him after Huckleberry Finn. When he's not in Austin, he spends time in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, too.

Neighbors are used to Huck's antics and know to look up to say hello to the mischievous pup. "He just loves watching all the neighbors pass by. He has an amazing view of Austin from up there. I truly think he thinks it is just an extension of the backyard. He barks at all his neighbor friends to say, 'Hi!'" Allie said. It's also common for drivers to do a U-turn "to confirm they, in fact, saw a dog on the roof."

Huck's celebrity status isn't just relegated to Texas, though. He has over 44,000 followers on Instagram! "We started an Instagram because many people would come to our door and ask to learn more about Huck. We never thought it would grow so popular," Allie said.

Coming soon for Huck is a new book which is due out next year that will "share his love for roofs and his caring attitude," People reports.

Comments / 1

Related
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Slippers at Austin Pets Alive

Slippers is ready to fill your house with love and cuddles. This five-month-old sweetheart is one of Austin Pets Alive's parvo survivors and is looking for a home where she can get lots of attention and play all the time.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid

AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair comes over 100 years of history, including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
AUSTIN, TX
Robb Report

This $13 Million Art Deco Mansion in Austin Converted a Bomb Shelter Into a Plush Wine Cellar

This newly listed Texas manse combines Art Deco style, modern design elements and… magic?  Returning to the market for the first time in roughly a decade, the Bohn House is considered one of the most architecturally significant addresses in all of Austin and comes with quite the backstory. The landmark residence was built in 1938 by architect Roy L. Thomas, before it was later expanded by Dick Clark + Associates in 2014. Stylistically, Thomas was said to have modeled the house after the fictitious Shangri-La featured in Frank Capra’s 1937 film Lost Horizon and the iconic Queen Mary ocean liner. It also...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
City
Victoria, TX
Austin, TX
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Greeting#Pet Lover#Cute Dogs Funny Dogs
hellogeorgetown.com

Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets Coming to Georgetown, TX

Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The business will serve dirty drinks including sodas, lemonade, sweet and unsweet tea, sparkling and flat water, and hot chocolate, all “made dirty,” by adding flavors, fruit purees and creams. “Dirty Soda has been a huge trend in...
GEORGETOWN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
austinot.com

Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat

I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
AUSTIN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?

In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
SALADO, TX
KVUE

'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
LOCKHART, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy