Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof

Photo : Getty Images

Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family.

"He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.

The Lindenmuths got Huck in 2011 and named him after Huckleberry Finn. When he's not in Austin, he spends time in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, too.

Neighbors are used to Huck's antics and know to look up to say hello to the mischievous pup. "He just loves watching all the neighbors pass by. He has an amazing view of Austin from up there. I truly think he thinks it is just an extension of the backyard. He barks at all his neighbor friends to say, 'Hi!'" Allie said. It's also common for drivers to do a U-turn "to confirm they, in fact, saw a dog on the roof."

Huck's celebrity status isn't just relegated to Texas, though. He has over 44,000 followers on Instagram! "We started an Instagram because many people would come to our door and ask to learn more about Huck. We never thought it would grow so popular," Allie said.

Coming soon for Huck is a new book which is due out next year that will "share his love for roofs and his caring attitude," People reports.