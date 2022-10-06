CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: South Korean authorities fail to follow through on Do Kwon aide’s arrest; EU puts more crypto sanctions on Russia

Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: EU readying regulations on DeFi; Bitcoin mining difficulty reaches new ATH
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Oct. 10 includes Dominic Frisby’s take on Bitcoin and gold investments, the EU Commission’s tender that signals a regulatory framework for DeFi, and BitBoy Crypto’s allegations against the former SEC director for accepting bribes to declare Ethereum a commodity. CryptoSlate...
Putin hosts United Arab Emirates leader for economic talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed a recent decision by OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations to limit production as key to stabilizing the global energy market, as he met the leader of the United Arab Emirates for talks on fostering economic ties
Young immigrants are looking to social media to engage in politics and elections – even if they are not eligible to vote
Immigrants’ political power is on the rise in the United States. The number of eligible immigrant voters nearly doubled from about 12 million in 2000 to more than 23 million in 2020. Immigrant voters tend to be older than U.S.-born voters, but immigrants ages 18 to 37 still made up 20% of all immigrant voters in 2020. We are a team of scholars and students across disciplines and universities researching immigrant youths’ civic development – and we think it’s important to recognize that young immigrants are also playing a key role in galvanizing older immigrants to vote, primarily by connecting...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Bitcoin mining difficulty adjusts over 13%, the highest since May 2021
The Bitcoin network has reached its all-time high in terms of hash rate, surpassing most projections. The network’s total hash rate currently stands at 240 EH/s and is expected to increase even further. The current hash rate represents a 3x increase from the network’s lows in July 2021 when...
RELATED PEOPLE
cryptoslate.com
Brazil police, US authorities bust transnational crypto fraud ring led by ‘Bitcoin Sheikh’
Brazil’s Federal Police and the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), along with the help of multiple other enforcement agencies have busted a global crypto fraud ring, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Oct. 6. The Curitiba, Brazil-based crypto fraud ring...
cryptoslate.com
‘Horrendous’ KYC risks on show as website detailing Celsius users’ losses goes live
Angel investor Stephen Cole labeled a website providing searchable data on Celsius users’ losses “a perfectly horrendous illustration of the risks of KYC.”. CeFi lender Celsius filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 13, following liquidity problems triggered by the Terra ecosystem implosion. It later emerged that the firm was engaged in high-risk trading strategies, resulting in heavy losses.
cryptoslate.com
Dominic Frisby gives his take on investing in Bitcoin, gold
CryptoSlate sat down with Dominic Frisby, the author of Bitcoin: The Future of Money?, to discuss gold, Bitcoin, and geopolitics. The topics were fitting, given our collective fixation with all things macro at present, especially inflation, and the mechanics that have led us to this point. But also because Frisby is a staunch proponent of “sticking it to the man.”
Alarm grows over Iran protest crackdown in Kurdish city
Rights groups voiced alarm Tuesday over the extent of an Iranian crackdown on a Kurdish-populated city that has become a hub for protests, as oil refinery workers took industrial action in a new tactic. In a new development on Monday, protests spread to Iran's oil refineries with videos showing striking workers burning tyres and blocking roads outside the Asalouyeh petrochemical plant in the southwest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoslate.com
What does The Merge mean for NFTs?
The Merge changed Ethereum’s consensus mechanism from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake. That means no more mining (computational calculations to solve an algorithm) to generate new blocks with transactions. Instead, the new blocks are proposed by network validators: participants that lock an amount of the network’s token (in this case, ETH) to be eligible to be chosen.
cryptoslate.com
EU signals regulatory intent with study on ’embedded supervision’ of Ethereum DeFi
Circle Policy Advisor Patrick Hansen tweeted details of a tender by the E.U. Commission to develop “embedded supervision” of decentralized finance (DeFi) on the Ethereum network. “The aim is to study technol. capabilities for automated supervisory monitoring of real-time DeFi activity.“. The value of the tender is estimated...
cryptoslate.com
Crypto community says new PayPal policy would drive crypto adoption
Twitter’s crypto community has argued that PayPal’s now-canceled misinformation policy could drive more people toward crypto adoption. The policy would have allowed the payments company to sanction users for misinformation by fining them up to $2,500. The firm had stated that its list of prohibited activities included “the...
PC Shipments See Record Plunge In Q3 — What That Means For Apple, AMD, Intel And Others
PC market slackness that was hinted at by Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, when it preannounced last week, has been confirmed by a new report that showed a sharp decline in shipments in the third quarter. What Happened: Worldwide PC shipments plunged 19.5% year-over-year in the third quarter, preliminary results...
Comments / 0