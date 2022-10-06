ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Volleyball Falls To Eighth-Ranked Stanford

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Volleyball dropped a tight three-set match to eighth-ranked Stanford (22-25, 22-25, 20-25) on Sunday night at the Jon M. Huntsman Center to close out the weekend of play. The Utes hit a respectable .250 hitting percentage for the match, but could not contain the...
#11 Utah Football Falls 42-32 At #18 UCLA

PASADENA, Calif. – The No. 11 University of Utah Football fell short against the No. 18 UCLA Bruins today, losing 42-32. The Utes are 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Pac-12 play. Utah produced 479 yards of total offense, including 287 passing yards and 192 yards on the ground, but allowed 511 by the Bruins with UCLA averaging 8.4 yards per play. The Utes were 4-for-4 in the red zone, but it still wasn't enough to overcome the Bruins, who wrapped up the game with six touchdowns.
Utes Post Second Sweep of Pac-12 Play, Down Golden Bears 3-0

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Volleyball earned its second sweep of conference play on Friday night, downing the California Golden Bears in straight sets (25-22, 25-12, 25-20) at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Utah posted its most efficient hitting performance in nearly a month and its third best of the year after recording a .310 hitting percentage against Cal to improve to 10-6 overall this season and 3-2 in Pac-12 play.
