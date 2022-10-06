PASADENA, Calif. – The No. 11 University of Utah Football fell short against the No. 18 UCLA Bruins today, losing 42-32. The Utes are 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Pac-12 play. Utah produced 479 yards of total offense, including 287 passing yards and 192 yards on the ground, but allowed 511 by the Bruins with UCLA averaging 8.4 yards per play. The Utes were 4-for-4 in the red zone, but it still wasn't enough to overcome the Bruins, who wrapped up the game with six touchdowns.

