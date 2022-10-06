Read full article on original website
Biden's 'nuclear warning' edges beyond bounds of US intel
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
Biden: Disappointed in court ruling on revised ‘Dreamers’ program
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court ordered a lower court review of Biden administration revisions to a program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal district judge in...
FIRST 5: Let public opinion, not Supreme Court, curb social media companies
The U.S. Supreme Court will now step into the national debate about regulating social media, a move that might be popular but is the wrong one at the wrong time – and maybe for all time. The court has agreed to hear a challenge to Section 230 of the...
Docs suggest Fla. went outside own guidelines to transport migrants to Mass.
Nearly one month after we submitted public records requests, the DeSantis Administration finally released some documents about the migrant flights Fla. paid for to transport asylum-seekers to Mass.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho dispute could lead to Supreme Court ruling affecting agriculture
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A dispute over whether an Idaho couple can build a new home near a lake close to the U.S. border with Canada could have a huge impact on agriculture throughout the country. The dispute has reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments this...
Feds: Gopher tortoise not threatened over most of its range
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gopher tortoises — burrowers whose extensive homes shelter many other animals — are generally doing well and need federal protection only in the small area where they were declared threatened 35 years ago, the government said Tuesday. Thanks to extensive conservation work and...
