ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

Coronavirus Stimulus Checks To Farm Workers: USDA Selects 15 Organizations To Administer FFWR Program

Last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a stimulus grant program for the meatpacking and farm workers severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, the USDA made an important announcement regarding the program to ensure these coronavirus stimulus checks to farm workers and food workers reach everyone eligible for them.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy