Harker Heights, TX

‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
KILLEEN, TX
Suspect jailed in armed robbery of West Waco man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man was jailed over the weekend after police say he and two other men robbed a West Waco man at gunpoint and stole his wallet, several weapons and his GMC pickup truck in May. Jonathan Mayes, 19, remains in the McLennan County Jail under...
WACO, TX
14-year-old boy fatally shot in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas - The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a teenager was fatally shot early Sunday morning. KPD says officers responded to a call around 6:10 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
KILLEEN, TX
Killeen Police investigate 16th murder of 2022

KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — Killeen Police are actively investigating the murder of a 14-year-old boy. On Sunday, Killeen Police Officers responded to a call about a shooting victim in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive, around 6:10 A.M. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male suffering from...
KILLEEN, TX
Human remains discovered in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas — The Belton Police Department shared sad news today, reporting that they had discovered human remains in the Temple area. According to the department, a vehicle was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd St. in Temple which was registered to a man named Kenneth Corwin, who has been missing since Sept. 16.
TEMPLE, TX
Trial scheduled to begin for Bellmead man accused of killing mother-in-law, father-in-law during family cookout

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bellmead man who police say shot and killed his mother-in-law and father-in-law during a family cookout in May 2020 is set to stand trial Monday. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court in the capital murder trial of 39-year-old Johnny Alvin Wilson. Wilson, who was convicted of murder in 2003 in Union County, Arkansas, is charged in the shooting deaths of Rachel Strickland, 40, and Christopher Wilson, 42, outside a home in the 4700 block of Florida Street.
BELLMEAD, TX
Suspect arrested after assaulting UT Austin student, UTPD says

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) arrested a man for aggravated assault on a UT student. Police said on Oct. 10, around 8:51 a.m., officers responded to the western side of the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street for an assault. The incident happened off campus.
AUSTIN, TX
Investigation underway after human remains found in Temple

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are working to identify human remains found in Temple on Monday, Oct. 10. The Belton Police Department said a vehicle registered to Kenneth Corwin, 39, of Belton, was located in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. A search of the area...
TEMPLE, TX
Public Safety
Family of five displaced after Killeen fire takes home

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department responded to a home on fire in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur. Around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, firefighters arrived to the home in smoke and flames, as stated in a release. By around 6 p.m. the fire was under control.
KILLEEN, TX
Sunday fire destroys Killeen home

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A Killeen home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames visible as they approached the home in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A total of ten units responded to the alarm. A cause of...
KILLEEN, TX
One person dead in fatal car crash in Killeen, passenger survives

KILLEEN, Texas — Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez, 26, died from her injuries after a fatal crash, according to the Killeen Police Department. Oct. 9 at approximately 6:05 a.m., officers were called to the 5200 block of S Fort Hood Road in reference to a crash involving two cars. When officers arrived, a red Ford Fusion and a blue Hyundai Elantra which belonged to Lopez were in extremely bad condition, as stated in a release.
KILLEEN, TX
Family and friends bid farewell to slain McGregor mother, children

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - It was a solemn day in McGregor as hundreds of community members gathered at the Exchange Events Center to mourn and honor the lives of Monica Delgado, Miguel Avila and Natalie Avila. They were three of the five victims in the McGregor mass shooting that rocked...
MCGREGOR, TX

