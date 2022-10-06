Read full article on original website
Dr. Jill Eichhorn to be remembered by friends, family in APSU campus service this week
Dr. Jill Eichhorn passed from this life into the great mystery on Sunday, Oct. 2, after a brief illness. Dr. Eichhorn, or Jill as she preferred to be called, was an assistant professor in the Department of Languages and Literature at Austin Peay State University, where she taught courses in composition and women writers, and for 20 years served as the coordinator of the Women’s and Gender Studies Program. She was an educator, an activist, a loving wife and mother, an unequaled friend, an advocate for social justice, and a community leader. She will be missed.
What’s behind pink neon lights downtown? Meet the owner of Higher Level Plaza | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Have you seen the pink neon light at the corner of Franklin and Second Street downtown? Maybe you’ve stopped to peek in the window or scan the QR code. We sat down with Clarksville native and celebrity stylist Ava Freeman to learn about her newest project, Higher Level Plaza on Franklin.
Pitch Masters TN to hold CMCSS battle of high schools this month
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Pitch Masters TN is an organization that focuses on small businesses. The goal is to provide them with knowledge and opportunities for growth and expansion. Pitch Masters TN Battle of the High Schools competition will highlight the young entrepreneurs here in the city of Clarksville within the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. The Historic Pitch Competition will be held Oct. 30 at TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Clarksville from 2-5p.m.
Who is Clarksville’s Best Charity Organization for 2022? You choose: Manna Cafe or Humane Society
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Monday is the deadline for readers to decide who is Clarksville’s Best Charity Organization for 2022: Manna Cafe Ministries or the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County. Online voting has finished, and these two finalists are in an online challenge to see who can...
Montgomery County hosts first Best on Best Wrestling Showcase
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Northwest High School hosted the first-ever Montgomery County Best on Best Wrestling Showcase. The event was created to showcase wrestling in Montgomery County and to create interest in upcoming student athletes, according to Northwest Wrestling Coach Christopher Bedell. Bedell made...
Austin Peay honors longtime university supporter Evans Harvill in renaming of quad
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University is honoring F. Evans Harvill by naming a big piece of the campus in his honor. The Austin Peay Board of Trustees voted in June to name the lawn the F. Evans Harvill Memorial Quadrangle, or Harvill Quad, in honor of the late Harvill, a 1944 and 1947 graduate of Austin Peay.
Jean S. Waller
A Celebration of Life service for Jean Smith Waller, age 95, of Clarksville, TN, will be Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, William Waller. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
LaVerne Alice Mallory
Laverne Alice Battle Mallory, age 89, of Clarksville, departed this life Tuesday, October 4, 2022, with her husband and sister-in-law, Tammy, by her side. She was born January 9, 1933, to the late Arthur and Pinkie Battle in Orlando, FL. LaVerne received her education in New Britian, CT. and worked...
William ‘Bill’ Harris
A graveside service for William “Bill” Stanley Harris, Jr., age 67, of Cunningham, TN, will be Monday, October 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Harvey Cemetery in Cunningham. Bro. David Mackens will officiate. Bill was born on October 4, 1955, in Montgomery County. He passed away on October...
Mahendra L. Patel
Mahendra L. Patel, age 77, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tn. He was born May 7th, 1946, in Kuvarpura, India, to the late Lallubhai and Devben Patel. He was also preceded in death by a son, Kirit M. Patel. Mahendra is survived by his wife, Kantaben; sons, Tapan Dave and Pratim Patel; a daughter, Nishali Tapan Dave and three grandchildren, Jenisha Dave, Jenali Dave and Janvi Patel.
News in Clarksville: Rossview volleyball coach, Tiny Town Road wrecks, apartments planned and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Rossview High parts ways with volleyball coach after suspension, complaints: Players and parents complained about the coach retaliating against players and making comments that belittled student athletes. READ MORE. 47-year-old man...
Carol Ann Whitmire Bush
Carol Ann Whitmire Bush, age 86, of Woodlawn passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Tennova Medical Center. Carol was born July 12, 1936, to the late Carl and Laverne Whitmire. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Bush and grandson, Richard C. Duckworth. Carol leaves...
Candy Lamirande
Candy Arlene Lamirande, age 63, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, while at her home in Clarksville. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Candy’s family will receive friends from 12 noon until the hour of service on Saturday.
Gordon Shimasaki
Gordon Douglas Shimasaki, 63, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service Friday at the Funeral Home.
Mrs. Versecco Corbin
Mrs. Versecco Corbin, age 86, passed away on October 6, 2022. Visitation will be on Friday, October 14, 2022, 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment at the Resthaven Memorial Garden.
Pets of the Week
Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery County Animal Care and...
‘They are trying to get their freedom back:’ Iranian APSU professor speaks out against oppression
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A local Iranian professor is among thousands across the world wondering what may lie ahead for family and friends back home as violent crackdowns on protests continue in Iran. Saeid Samadi-Dana, an Austin Peay State University computer science assistant professor, is speaking out against...
Clarksville police ask for public’s help locating 17-year-old runaway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile identified as 17-year-old Promus Andrews. She is a black female and was last seen on Oct. 7 around 4 p.m. at her grandmother’s residence on Pageant Lane. Promus...
Work week weather: Sunny skies, but chance of rain mid-week
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We finally have a chance of rain in the forecast, but it’s only 50/50. The week will be mostly sunny and clear, except for Wednesday night when there’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
Man hit by car while trying to cross Terminal Road, off Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was hit by a car on Terminal Road, off of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Sunday night. At about 8:32 p.m., a car traveling south on Wilma turned onto Terminal and struck a pedestrian as he was trying to cross the street, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
