ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Dr. Jill Eichhorn to be remembered by friends, family in APSU campus service this week

Dr. Jill Eichhorn passed from this life into the great mystery on Sunday, Oct. 2, after a brief illness. Dr. Eichhorn, or Jill as she preferred to be called, was an assistant professor in the Department of Languages and Literature at Austin Peay State University, where she taught courses in composition and women writers, and for 20 years served as the coordinator of the Women’s and Gender Studies Program. She was an educator, an activist, a loving wife and mother, an unequaled friend, an advocate for social justice, and a community leader. She will be missed.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Pitch Masters TN to hold CMCSS battle of high schools this month

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Pitch Masters TN is an organization that focuses on small businesses. The goal is to provide them with knowledge and opportunities for growth and expansion. Pitch Masters TN Battle of the High Schools competition will highlight the young entrepreneurs here in the city of Clarksville within the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. The Historic Pitch Competition will be held Oct. 30 at TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Clarksville from 2-5p.m.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Entertainment
clarksvillenow.com

Montgomery County hosts first Best on Best Wrestling Showcase

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Northwest High School hosted the first-ever Montgomery County Best on Best Wrestling Showcase. The event was created to showcase wrestling in Montgomery County and to create interest in upcoming student athletes, according to Northwest Wrestling Coach Christopher Bedell. Bedell made...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Jean S. Waller

A Celebration of Life service for Jean Smith Waller, age 95, of Clarksville, TN, will be Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, William Waller. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

LaVerne Alice Mallory

Laverne Alice Battle Mallory, age 89, of Clarksville, departed this life Tuesday, October 4, 2022, with her husband and sister-in-law, Tammy, by her side. She was born January 9, 1933, to the late Arthur and Pinkie Battle in Orlando, FL. LaVerne received her education in New Britian, CT. and worked...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
clarksvillenow.com

William ‘Bill’ Harris

A graveside service for William “Bill” Stanley Harris, Jr., age 67, of Cunningham, TN, will be Monday, October 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Harvey Cemetery in Cunningham. Bro. David Mackens will officiate. Bill was born on October 4, 1955, in Montgomery County. He passed away on October...
CUNNINGHAM, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Mahendra L. Patel

Mahendra L. Patel, age 77, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tn. He was born May 7th, 1946, in Kuvarpura, India, to the late Lallubhai and Devben Patel. He was also preceded in death by a son, Kirit M. Patel. Mahendra is survived by his wife, Kantaben; sons, Tapan Dave and Pratim Patel; a daughter, Nishali Tapan Dave and three grandchildren, Jenisha Dave, Jenali Dave and Janvi Patel.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

News in Clarksville: Rossview volleyball coach, Tiny Town Road wrecks, apartments planned and other top stories this week

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Rossview High parts ways with volleyball coach after suspension, complaints: Players and parents complained about the coach retaliating against players and making comments that belittled student athletes. READ MORE. 47-year-old man...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Carol Ann Whitmire Bush

Carol Ann Whitmire Bush, age 86, of Woodlawn passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Tennova Medical Center. Carol was born July 12, 1936, to the late Carl and Laverne Whitmire. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Bush and grandson, Richard C. Duckworth. Carol leaves...
WOODLAWN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Talk Info#Art Department#Printmaking#Ceca#Ceca Visiting Artist#Tn#The Center Of Excellence#Nicaraguan
clarksvillenow.com

Candy Lamirande

Candy Arlene Lamirande, age 63, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, while at her home in Clarksville. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Candy’s family will receive friends from 12 noon until the hour of service on Saturday.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Gordon Shimasaki

Gordon Douglas Shimasaki, 63, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service Friday at the Funeral Home.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Mrs. Versecco Corbin

Mrs. Versecco Corbin, age 86, passed away on October 6, 2022. Visitation will be on Friday, October 14, 2022, 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment at the Resthaven Memorial Garden.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Pets of the Week

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery County Animal Care and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville police ask for public’s help locating 17-year-old runaway

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile identified as 17-year-old Promus Andrews. She is a black female and was last seen on Oct. 7 around 4 p.m. at her grandmother’s residence on Pageant Lane. Promus...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Work week weather: Sunny skies, but chance of rain mid-week

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We finally have a chance of rain in the forecast, but it’s only 50/50. The week will be mostly sunny and clear, except for Wednesday night when there’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy