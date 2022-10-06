ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

WDBJ7.com

Senior Alert canceled after missing woman found

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police have canceled a Senior Alert for Rabieb Tandee Palmer, saying she has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a woman reported missing from Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police are looking for Rabieb Tandee...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Person charged after Bedford Co. shooting Monday afternoon

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The male was shot in the head and flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Danelle Brown, 38 of Monroe, is charged with “Aggravated Malicious wound and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.” She is being held without bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Dukes break Top 25 in AP Poll

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in program history, James Madison football is a Top 25 team according to the AP Poll. On Sunday, the Dukes came in at number 25 in the country. JMU earned this ranking after its 42-12 win over Arkansas State on Saturday. The...
HARRISONBURG, VA

