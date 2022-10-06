Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says
Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history
HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Eyewitness News
Florida residents frustrated as they look for help after hurricane Ian
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Ten days after hurricane Ian left hundreds of thousands of people devastated, many are still waiting for help. Frustration is rising for many residents struggling to get back on their feet. “Folks who are in difficult circumstances now because of the of the storm, just hang...
hwy.co
10 Famous People From Connecticut
You might know Connecticut as one of the country’s first states, home to a rich section of early American history. However, you may not know how many famous people are from Connecticut. In this article, we dig a little deeper into what the state is known for and see which famous people call it home.
NHPR
Bears are breaking into homes in record numbers in Connecticut
The number of bears recorded entering Connecticut homes this year is already almost double the amount of recorded home entries from all of 2021, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Through Sept. 29, the state has recorded 65 complaints of bear home entries. It's a surprisingly...
Eyewitness News
Demand for seasonal workers is down this year
(WFSB) - Some retailers have announced they’ll be hiring 100,000 or more workers for the holiday season. Not everyone’s taking the same approach. Walmart for example is hiring much less than normal this season. A Post University expert said it’s because this year, the theme is being cautious...
Eyewitness News
East Haddam father brings awareness to drunk driving epidemic
EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Safety experts warn Connecticut is reeling from a huge surge in deadly crashes involving impaired drivers. One East Haddam father is on a crusade to make people understand that one mistake can forever alter many lives. Those who love Kyle Hermann will never forget him,...
Register Citizen
Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals
Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Alcohol-Fueled Incidents Triple in Connecticut Prisons Since Pandemic
Incidents involving pruno, a kind of improvised alcohol, have roughly tripled inside Connecticut prisons since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in a problem officials say is an unintended consequence of operational changes meant to mitigate spread of the virus. Across the state’s prison system, incidents involving intoxicated incarcerated people...
2 people shot outside of gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's Long Island home
Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s twin daughters called the police Sunday after two people were shot outside of Zeldin’s Long Island home.
Long Island woman allegedly hits boy, 15, with her SUV on purpose, drives off
MASTIC BEACH, NY (PIX11) — A woman allegedly intentionally hit a 15-year-old boy with her SUV, then fled the Mastic Beach parking lot on Friday, police said. Jennifer Nelson confronted the teen and several others on Mastic Road on Saturday morning about an earlier altercation involving her own child, officials said. When the teens dispersed, […]
Register Citizen
CT state trooper accused of attacking woman 40 times allowed to see child, judge rules
VERNON — A judge on Thursday adjusted a no-contact order designed to protect a woman who police said was injured by an off-duty state trooper in separate incidents of domestic violence. The change will allow Connecticut State Police Trooper Jaime Solis to see his child as long as the...
Register Citizen
Former CT Gov. Rowland buys historic Waterside Lane home in Clinton for $800,000
CLINTON — Former Gov. John G. Rowland purchased the 1800 Federal Colonial home at 39 Waterside Lane for $800,000, according to the deed filed in town hall Sept. 29. Rowland, a Middlebury resident, is the newest homeowner on the street, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its pre-Revolutionary War and late 18th and 19th century houses.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts State Police lieutenant sentenced in connection with overtime abuse
BOSTON – A former lieutenant in the Massachusetts State Police has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in connection with overtime abuse in Troop E, the unit previously assigned to the Massachusetts Turnpike. According to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, David Keefe, age 57, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty Thursday in...
Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home
Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
Man Found Sleeping In Car On I-84 In Middlebury Accused Of Driving Under Influence
A 30-year-old Fairfield County man was accused of driving under the influence after police said he was found sleeping in his car on a highway. The incident happened in New Haven County on I-84 westbound in Middlebury at about 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Connecticut State Police reported. A...
Register Citizen
Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says
Note: Stanley Black & Decker has refuted the initial Wall Street Journal report, but has declined to say how many layoffs there are. Read more about their response here. New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report.
Eyewitness News
Public education is one of the most important issues to CT voters
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - One of the most important issues for voters we found in our exclusive poll is public education. It’s something parents are very passionate about. They’re looking at two major education issues: school safety and critical race theory. As a parent and Middletown small business...
