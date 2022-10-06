Read full article on original website
Mr. Giggs
4d ago
My buddy is a cop for metro and he always says we only hear about 1% of the crime in Vegas because nobody would visit/move here.
8
BidenSuxKamalaSwallows
4d ago
He was not an American citizen and came here illegally from across the border. He was a Mexican in his 30s. Thanks a lot Biden
5
muckraker_bob
4d ago
When the mob ran the town this sort of thing didn’t happen. (And the food was 10% of today’s price). Now the MGM, to use an example, is more concerned about busing their illegal employees to go vote than they are providing customer service. There’s a reason most locals avoid the Strip like the plague. And the Raiders add yet one more layer of thuggery to the town. I hope the SOB who killed these poor souls had registered his kitchen knife so we know which manufacturer to sue.
3
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Vigil held for showgirl impersonator killed in Las Vegas Strip stabbing spree
Vigil held for showgirl impersonator killed in Las Vegas Strip stabbing spree
Fox5 KVVU
Victims recount stabbing spree on Las Vegas Strip
Victims recount stabbing spree on Las Vegas Strip
8newsnow.com
Armed man in Halloween mask killed by officers, North Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that has left one person dead. Police said they received a call around 5:20 p.m, Monday, from a person claiming a man had pulled a gun on them at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
3 injured after car crashes into Las Vegas business
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured after a car crashed into a Las Vegas business Monday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at 8000 block of S. Durango Drive, near Windmill Lane. LVMPD said three people were injured and have non life-threatening injuries.
Las Vegas Man Accused of Killing Another Man with a Brick Allegedly Confessed to Police
Malik Price, 27, is being held on a charge of murder in Las Vegas A suspect taken into custody following reports of an assault in Las Vegas last week allegedly admitted to committing the crime, according to the arrest report obtained by local CBS station KLAS. Malik Price, 27, was arrested around midnight on Oct. 3 along Las Vegas Boulevard, according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Officers were responding to a report of a man down, and the department's Homicide Section...
NLVPD: Officer shot suspect wearing 'Michael Myers' style mask, armed
The North Las Vegas Police Department said that they are investigating an officer involved shooting Monday night. The investigation is happening near the area of Carey Avenue and MLK Boulevard.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD makes arrests in theft of copper wire from streetlights
LVMPD makes arrests in theft of copper wire from streetlights
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that the crash happened near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road at around 3:41 p.m. The officials confirmed that one person was declared dead in the crash. Three vehicles were involved in the crash according to the Nevada Police. The identity of the deceased victim was not...
Las Vegas stabbing suspect said he 'let the anger out'
Victims of a quick series of stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip described the shock and horror of the unexpected attack on a group of showgirls and others.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash in northwest valley
Police said they located a vehicle on W. Charleston Boulevard, just east of Cimarron Road, with three suspects around 12:33 a.m. Police said they were conducting a follow-up investigation, at the time, and the vehicle fled.
Fox5 KVVU
Showgirl model killed, sisters from Maryland among injured in Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing
Showgirls and models: The show must go on, with safety in mind. The show must go on for hundreds of performers and models in the Entertainment Capital of the World, who proudly donned the iconic Las Vegas Showgirl costume the day after the attack on the Strip. Updated: 6 hours...
Police investigate fatal crash in Henderson
Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal Henderson crash in the south valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Gambler wins $2.8 million playing slots on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A gambler won nearly $3 million playing at a Las Vegas Strip casino last week. The Venetian announced a lucky slots player took a bet of $5.88 and won $2,835,768. The player wished to remain anonymous. The lucky winner was playing the Dancing Drums Explosion...
TODAY.com
Survivor of deadly Las Vegas stabbing speaks out about attack
Anna Westby, a survivor from the Las Vegas stabbing attack, opens up to NBC’s Maura Barrett about her condition following the unprovoked ambush that killed two people and injured her. The alleged assailant, Yoni Barrios, will face two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.Oct. 9, 2022.
2 killed, 6 injured in Las Vegas stabbing attack
Two people were killed and six were injured in a stabbing along the Las Vegas Strip Thursday morning. Police later said a suspect had been arrested.One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and another at University Medical Center, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. Three of the victims were in critical condition, LVMPD Captain Dori Koren said Thursday in a press conference. The Clark County coroner's office identified the victims who were killed as Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30, both Las Vegas residents. The other victims "appeared to be stable," Koren...
KTNV
Motorcyclist dead after collision with drunk driver on Lamb Boulevard, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, at approximately 9:58 p.m., a fatal traffic collision occurred on North Lamb Boulevard at Moonlight Drive, Las Vegas police say. According to an accident report, a 2005 White Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound on Lamb Boulevard making a left turn onto Moonlight Drive. Simultaneously, a 2006 Black Suzuki GS500F motorcycle was traveling southbound Lamb at Moonlight Drive.
Fox5 KVVU
20 inmates involved in fight at southern Nevada prison
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Twenty inmates were involved in a fight at a southern Nevada prison Sunday night, Nevada Department of Corrections said Monday. According to NDOC, the altercation broke out around 6:13 p.m. Oct. 9 at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs. NDOC said the altercation was contained around 6:15 p.m. with offenders involved evaluated, treated and secured in their cells by 7:30 p.m.
Las Vegas police: Missing 80-year-old man found safe
A missing 80-year-old man was located Monday morning and is safe, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports.
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist killed in hit and run, DUI crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist hit by a suspected drunk driver Friday night has died from his injuries. The driver of the car who hit him is also facing hit-and-run charges. Investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say the crash happened a little before 10:00 p.m....
Longtime North Las Vegas residents to be honored by mayor
North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee plans to honor longtime residents like Gwen Walker. Reporter Kay McCabe spoke with Walker to learn how her city has changed over the past six decades.
