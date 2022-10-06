Two people were killed and six were injured in a stabbing along the Las Vegas Strip Thursday morning. Police later said a suspect had been arrested.One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and another at University Medical Center, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. Three of the victims were in critical condition, LVMPD Captain Dori Koren said Thursday in a press conference. The Clark County coroner's office identified the victims who were killed as Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30, both Las Vegas residents. The other victims "appeared to be stable," Koren...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO