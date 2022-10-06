Dolphins List Tyreek Hill On Thursday Injury Report

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins offense is battling a war of attrition this week.

Tua Tagovailao is on the injury report with a head injury. Unfortunately, Tyreek Hill is joining him this Thursday.

The Dolphins are listing Tyreek Hill on the team's injury report with a quad injury.

It's unclear if Hill will play on Sunday when the Dolphins battle the Jets of New York.

#Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, not on the injury report Wednesday, appears on today’s report as limited with a quad issue.

With Tua Tagovailoa out of the mix, Teddy Bridgewater will get the start for the Dolphins under center. Unfortunately, he may not have the team's best weapon on the field this Sunday.

Tyreek Hill is obviously essential to the Dolphins' offensive attack. His ability to stretch the field with his speed is lethal.

Hopefully Hill can get healed up before Sunday. If not, Jaylen Waddle needs to step up to the plate.