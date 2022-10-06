Read full article on original website
1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar SolvedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Pierce, FL
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Seaside Florida Town is Mentioned in Southern Living's List of the South's Best Small Towns of 2022L. CaneStuart, FL
wach.com
12-year-old uses camera-scanning app, discovers landlord spying on her, detective says
STUART, Fla. (WPEC) — With technology advancing, cameras are getting smaller and smaller. Now, criminals are hiding them in things like charging outlets. On Thursday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said detectives arrested Bruce Wayne Grady, a 61-year-old landlord accused of spying on his 12-year-old tenant with hidden cameras.
Man throws drugs out car window, crashes car while evading Florida police
A Florida man was arrested for throwing methamphetamine from a car while being chased by the undercover detectives he tried to sell the methamphetamine to.
cw34.com
Police officer arrested for interfering with crew trying to put out house fire
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach police officer was arrested after he ran over a fire hose, damaging it, and interfering with crews responding to a house fire in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews responded to the home on...
Delray Beach police officer charged in assault of sheriff's deputy
DELRAY BEACH — A veteran Delray Beach Police officer has been charged with aggravated assault of a sheriff's deputy and obstructing efforts to extinguish a residential fire west of Lake Worth Beach. Peter Sosa, 42, a 12-year member of the Delray Beach Police Department, intefered with the work of firefighters who were battling...
cw34.com
Man arrested after barricading himself inside apartment
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who was threatening to harm himself was arrested on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. An apartment building in the ARIUM Boynton Beach complex was evacuated and the neighborhood was on lockdown. Deputies say the man...
cw34.com
Man found dead with gunshot wound after house fire in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead inside a burned down home in Vero Beach early Monday morning and deputies say the man had a gunshot wound. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said deputies and firefighters arrived at a house on fire near 27th Avenue and Glendale Road at around 4 a.m. Inside, first responders said they found a man dead, with a possible gunshot wound.
cw34.com
97-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 97-year-old driver died from her injuries sustained in a car crash, over a month ago. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Ricki Greenblatt, 97, was exiting a plaza on Hagen Ranch Rd, headed eastbound. Susanne Greene was driving her Volkswagen Jetta southbound on the same road, when Greenblatt pulled out in front of her.
cw34.com
45-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 45-year-old man was killed on Saturday after being hit by a car in Port St. Lucie, police say. At 9:18 p.m., Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to the intersection of Walton Rd and Village Green Dr after receiving reports of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
WPBF News 25
Accused 'killer clown' lawyers demand state reveal behind scenes investigation into other suspect
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Lawyers for the woman accused of being Wellington's "killer clown" are demanding more evidence they say the state is withholding — evidence they say could aid in Sheila Keen-Warren's defense. Keen-Warren’s lawyers filed a motion to compel Friday demanding the state turn over...
Boca Raton Woman Drinks Two Margaritas, Hits Curb, Arrested
“When Questioned About Striking Curb, She Responded ‘Sometimes You Do That’ And Laughed.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Yomaris Lopez allegedly had such a problem driving in the area of Military Trail and Atlantic in Delray Beach around 9:20 p.m. on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Delray Beach Counselor Charged With Drug Possession, Sale
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman who public records show has worked as a mental health counselor in several places is facing her second drug-related arrest in just weeks. BocaNewsNow.com has learned that Whitney Berra of the 600 block of Lavers […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
Man from Fort Pierce found
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Frank Lloyd McGregor, 82, has been found. The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a man missing in Fort Pierce. Officers are searching for 82-year-old Frank Lloyd McGregor, who was last seen on Thursday, October 6, around 4:06 p.m. driving around on Okeechobee Road.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Oct. 6
Ambree Taylor Chaney, 24, of the 2400 block of 3rd Street, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): possession of fentanyl. Fabian Leon, 37, of the 1400 block of 36th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): resisting arrest without violence, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of child abuse, carjacking, aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, driving with license suspended/revoked/canceled, willful wanton reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, leaving the scene of an accident with injury.
850wftl.com
Boynton Beach apartment building locked down when an armed man barricaded himself in a unit
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach Saturday. Officials with the PBSO said the man had an altercation with his girlfriend, then barricaded himself inside an apartment alone armed with a machete and a firearm. The ARIUM...
cbs12.com
K9 unit takes down drug dealer in murky water, deputies say
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from West Palm Beach is behind bars after deputies say a quick K9 caught up to him in the water. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 23-year old David Moore driving recklessly when a deputy attempted to pull him over. Moore kept driving but had to find other means of escape after deputies deployed stop sticks, disabling the car. Moore left the car and headed on foot, hiding neck deep into a canal.
Deputies: Landlord spied on 12-year-old girl using hidden cameras
Detectives in Martin County have arrested a landlord who they said was spying on his 12-year-old tenant with hidden cameras. Bruce Grady, 62, is now facing charges related to video voyeurism.
cw34.com
Suspect accused of stealing drugs from Walgreens pharmacy under arrest
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sheriff's deputies announced an arrest after someone stole drugs from a Walgreens pharmacy, earlier this week. They said the Walgreens in Lake Worth Beach reported the burglary on Tuesday, Oct. 4. A young man wearing a ski mask stole Promethazine with Dextromethorphan from...
Black Unity Coalition brings hurricane relief supplies to forgotten communities
The Palm Beach County group spent the weekend collecting donations of water, non-perishable food items, and hygiene kits for areas they say are being left out of the loop.
A man threatened to kill himself and his mom, PBSO said. A deputy shot them both before he could.
DELRAY BEACH — A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wounded a man and his mother in suburban Delray Beach on Tuesday, in what was the third deputy-involved shooting in two weeks. Deputies, who were not wearing body cameras, arrived at a home along the 5300 block of Madison Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of...
cw34.com
19-year-old arrested for attempting to kill his father
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested Saturday for attempting to kill his father, deputies say. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Oct.1. Upon arrival, they found the victim who stated that he was riding his bicycle on N.E. 3rd Street when he...
