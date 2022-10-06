ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Paulette Brenda
4d ago

I pray you find justice. My heart is broken for you and your family. May the Lord give you strength.

Jensen Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Jensen Beach, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested after barricading himself inside apartment

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who was threatening to harm himself was arrested on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. An apartment building in the ARIUM Boynton Beach complex was evacuated and the neighborhood was on lockdown. Deputies say the man...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man found dead with gunshot wound after house fire in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead inside a burned down home in Vero Beach early Monday morning and deputies say the man had a gunshot wound. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said deputies and firefighters arrived at a house on fire near 27th Avenue and Glendale Road at around 4 a.m. Inside, first responders said they found a man dead, with a possible gunshot wound.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

97-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 97-year-old driver died from her injuries sustained in a car crash, over a month ago. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Ricki Greenblatt, 97, was exiting a plaza on Hagen Ranch Rd, headed eastbound. Susanne Greene was driving her Volkswagen Jetta southbound on the same road, when Greenblatt pulled out in front of her.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

45-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 45-year-old man was killed on Saturday after being hit by a car in Port St. Lucie, police say. At 9:18 p.m., Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to the intersection of Walton Rd and Village Green Dr after receiving reports of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Melaleuca Blvd#Port St Lucie Police#Kia Forte
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Drinks Two Margaritas, Hits Curb, Arrested

“When Questioned About Striking Curb, She Responded ‘Sometimes You Do That’ And Laughed.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Yomaris Lopez allegedly had such a problem driving in the area of Military Trail and Atlantic in Delray Beach around 9:20 p.m. on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Counselor Charged With Drug Possession, Sale

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman who public records show has worked as a mental health counselor in several places is facing her second drug-related arrest in just weeks. BocaNewsNow.com has learned that Whitney Berra of the 600 block of Lavers […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man from Fort Pierce found

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Frank Lloyd McGregor, 82, has been found. The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a man missing in Fort Pierce. Officers are searching for 82-year-old Frank Lloyd McGregor, who was last seen on Thursday, October 6, around 4:06 p.m. driving around on Okeechobee Road.
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Oct. 6

Ambree Taylor Chaney, 24, of the 2400 block of 3rd Street, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): possession of fentanyl. Fabian Leon, 37, of the 1400 block of 36th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): resisting arrest without violence, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of child abuse, carjacking, aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, driving with license suspended/revoked/canceled, willful wanton reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, leaving the scene of an accident with injury.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

K9 unit takes down drug dealer in murky water, deputies say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from West Palm Beach is behind bars after deputies say a quick K9 caught up to him in the water. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 23-year old David Moore driving recklessly when a deputy attempted to pull him over. Moore kept driving but had to find other means of escape after deputies deployed stop sticks, disabling the car. Moore left the car and headed on foot, hiding neck deep into a canal.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Suspect accused of stealing drugs from Walgreens pharmacy under arrest

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sheriff's deputies announced an arrest after someone stole drugs from a Walgreens pharmacy, earlier this week. They said the Walgreens in Lake Worth Beach reported the burglary on Tuesday, Oct. 4. A young man wearing a ski mask stole Promethazine with Dextromethorphan from...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

19-year-old arrested for attempting to kill his father

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested Saturday for attempting to kill his father, deputies say. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Oct.1. Upon arrival, they found the victim who stated that he was riding his bicycle on N.E. 3rd Street when he...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

