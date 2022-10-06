How Walmart is cracking down on new and ‘extremely risky’ self-checkout theft – it means shoppers are caught last minute

AS more shoppers turn to the self-checkout to buy their groceries, reports have emerged about the potential legal implications customers may face.

Walmart is one of the stores across the US that's turning to mobile Scan and Go technology which sees customers use smartphones to scan goods.

Experts have warned that mobile scan and go self-checkout technology can be 'extremely risky' Credit: Walmart

But, one expert has warned that this strategy is "extremely risky" for the stores as shoppers could more easily leave the store without paying.

In an effort to combat that, Walmart requires customers to show proof of purchase right before they exit the store.

Shoppers that have paid for the Walmart+ subscription can take advantage of "scan and go" and execs say that it “saves time and is contact-free”.

Customers scan items using their cell phones after choosing the scan-and-go option on the Walmart app.

Shoppers are able to see the total of their groceries as they venture around the store.

Customers scan a QR code at the self-checkout register and pay for their groceries using their cell phones.

Shoppers will be given an exit pass and bosses warn that a staffer may inspect and scan it as they leave the supermarket.

A research paper, which the Efficient Consumer Response Community produced, has examined the risks the different types of self-checkout technology pose to retailers.

Criminologist Adrian Beck warned that some versions of mobile Scan and Go might involve customers not having to go to a self-checkout to pay for their groceries.

The report said: “This was considered extremely risky as it removes a key control point within the SCO shopping journey.”

Beck revealed that the respondents who took part in the research were “much more concerned” about forms of Mobile Scan and Go that allowed shoppers to pay from anywhere in the supermarket.

Some were reportedly “incredulous” that some retailers would risk using the technology, adding: “If you are leaving them [shoppers] loose in the aisle to, you know, choose three items and then choose payment and then run for the door, you know, well good luck with that.”

The paper also revealed which item that’s most often “unscanned” at the self-checkout.

Products that are commonly left un-scanned before bagging include bananas, skimmed milk, and various fruits and vegetables.

But, the paper revealed that carrier bags account for 1.5 per cent of items that are unscanned.

Also on the list are eggs, wet wipes, bread, and various types of yogurt products.

Beck previously suggested that stores should create “zones of control” as part of their efforts to combat in-store thefts.

He believes it would "ensure that potential thieves perceive it to be both difficult to steal and highly likely that if they did offend, they would be caught”.

Beck said self-checkouts should be placed away from the exits of stores.

And, lanes should have a single entrance and exit point and staffers should wear high-visibility outfits.

Beck said: “They need to be aware of the importance of maintaining vigilance and keeping in close proximity to customers.”

He warned that it’s “critical” that supervisors are trained.