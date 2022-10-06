Read full article on original website
Valley Adopts Budget, Accepts $26K Donation To Bib’s Billfold
MENTONE — The Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation’s board adopted the 2023 budget during an Oct. 10 meeting. Valley’s 2023 budget totals $26,118,125, with $13,158,529 in the education fund; $3,839,232 in the debt service fund; and $9,120,364 in the operations fund. Budget adoption included acceptance of TVSC’s capital...
Timeline From The Past: Abbie Sheehan Murder, Record Rainfall
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Oct. 9, 1974 — The grand opening of Kline’s World and the newly remodeled Kline’s main floor in downtown Warsaw will begin Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. and will continue through Oct. 26.
Honor Flight To Celebrate 40th Flight Oct. 26
FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana’s 40th Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will be held Oct. 26, 2022. An estimated 86 veterans from the Fort Wayne area, including three Korean War veterans, six Cold War veterans, 77 Vietnam veterans and one Iraqi Freedom veteran, are booked and confirmed for the flight. The Flight will include five female veterans.
George Edward Herendeen
George Edward Herendeen, 86, Granger, died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in South Bend. He was born Oct. 29, 1935. In 1958, George married Kathleen (Savage) Herendeen, who preceded him in death. George is survived by three children, Barbara M. (Victor) Michalos, South Bend, Michele L. Munoz, Lakeland, Fla. and David...
Penny Groves — UPDATED
Penny L. Groves, 62, Warsaw, died Oct. 7, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Penny was born July 3, 1960. She married Rick Groves; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Collin (Kaitlyn) Groves; her two grandchildren; her mother, Anna Clay; her brothers, Steven Hill (friend Anita Combs), Jeff (Diane) Clay and James (Nancy) Clay; and her sister, Brenda Barefoot.
Eric ‘Stick’ Martin
Eric “Stick” Morgan Martin, 43, Bremen, died Oct. 7, 2022, in Vibra Hospital. He was born July 11, 1979. On May 21, 2011, he married Gretchen Balka; she survives in Bremen. He is also survived by his daughter, Maren Lou Theresa Martin; parents, Mike and Lolly Martin, Bremen;...
Larry ‘Doug’ Ousley — PENDING
Larry Douglas “Doug” Ousley, 71, Pierceton, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Michigan Man Sentenced In Home Improvement Fraud Case
WARSAW — A Michigan man will serve four years in prison after a home improvement fraud that cost a local couple more than $110,000. Douglas S. Flagle, 51, Edwardsburg, Mich., was charged with theft of property with a value greater than $50,000 and home improvement fraud, both level 5 felonies; and a habitual offender enhancement.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 8:35 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, on old Road 30 and Cheyenne drive. Warsaw. Driver: Brett Kistler, 63, Lincolnway, Columbia City. Vehicle struck deer. Damage up to $5,000. 10:44 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, on US 30 and Old Road 30 in...
AlignLife’s New Space Allows Room For Growth
WARSAW — AlignLife Chiropractic & Natural Health Center of Warsaw now has more space to serve its clients thanks to a move. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for the business’ new location at 311 S. Buffalo St., on Monday, Oct. 10. Owner Dr. Kevin Day...
Robert W. “Bob” Heckathorn
Robert W. “Bob” Heckathorn, 94 of Nappanee, died at 2:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Nov. 2, 1927, to Robert and Elizabeth (Mayne) Heckathorn in New Wilmington, Pa. He served his country in the United States Army and was past commander of the Nappanee American Legion Post #154.
John Lee Gilbert
John Lee Gilbert, 84, formerly of Warsaw and Autumn Trace, Plymouth, died at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Hickory Creek at Winamac Nursing Home, Winamac. He was born Jan. 5, 1938. He leaves behind his daughter, Shelly Sue. Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Watershed Foundation Announces Photo Contest Details
WARSAW — The Watershed Foundation has kicked off its annual “Picture Your Watershed” photo contest. Participants can enter photographs into the contest at watershedfoundation.org/events. Rules and instructions for entering the contest can be found there. Photographers are encouraged to submit their favorite pictures from the land and...
Ingeborg Mathews — UPDATED
Ingeborg Mathews, 93, Milford, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Paddock Springs, Warsaw. She was born Aug. 8, 1929, in Goshen, the daughter of Willy and Liddy (Fritz) Riedel. On Nov. 25, 1948, she married Paul Mathews in Goshen; he preceded her in death Sept. 8, 2002. Inge graduated from...
Murland “Gale” Reese
Murland “Gale” Reese, 90, died on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. Born on Jan. 6, 1932, in Marshall County, Gale was the son of Noble and Mildred (Kaufman) Reese. He is survived by his two children: Kathleen (Leslie) Kephart of Plymouth and Dennis...
Rose Ann Stover
Rose Ann Stover, 94, Goshen, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. She was born March 16, 1928. On Feb. 14, 1947, she married Donald Ray Stover; he preceded her in death. Rose is survived by her children, Gary (Linda) Stover, Syracuse, Vickie Newman, Osceola and...
Thomas Owen Yates
Thomas Owen Yates, the unborn child of Tyler T. and Samantha L. (Preston) Yates, died at 10:17 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Additional survivors are his maternal grandparents, David and Lori Preston, Kendallville; and paternal grandmother, Penny Yates, Columbia City. Smith & Sons...
Marilyn J. Creighton
Marilyn J. Creighton, 86, Lakeville, at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Marilyn was born May 5, 1936. On Oct. 1, 1955, Marilyn married Frank W. Creighton; he preceded her in death. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Rhonda L. Creighton, Lakeville; one granddaughter; three...
Lakeview MS Raises $12,000 For Feed My Starving Children
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ administration would like to recognize the leadership, staff, and students of Lakeview Middle School for an outstanding effort to raise funds through a Phone-a-Thon event to support Feed My Starving Children. With a goal to raise $2,000 for the 2022 Warsaw MobilePack, which...
Time To Think About Ordering Tree Seedlings
GOSHEN — Fall is an excellent time to plan for a spring tree planting. I get calls from two different groups of people wishing to plant trees. One group is the conservationists, who wish to plant trees for reforestation, wildlife habitat, erosion control, or similar purposes. The other category of people wishing to buy trees are homeowners, who want to buy that special tree, or a group of trees to improve the landscaping and environment around their property.
