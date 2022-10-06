Robert W. “Bob” Heckathorn, 94 of Nappanee, died at 2:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Nov. 2, 1927, to Robert and Elizabeth (Mayne) Heckathorn in New Wilmington, Pa. He served his country in the United States Army and was past commander of the Nappanee American Legion Post #154.

