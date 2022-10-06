Read full article on original website
Related
Experiment Reveals What 1 Hour in Nature Does to The Human Brain
Human history has unfolded largely in bucolic settings, with sprawling savannas and forested river valleys hosting our ancestors for millions of years. By comparison, cities represent a radical new kind of habitat, one that despite its many perks often strains our mental health. Research has linked urban environments with increased risk for anxiety, depression, and other mental health problems, including schizophrenia. Fortunately, research also hints at a solution: Visiting wilderness, even briefly, is associated with an array of mental and physical health benefits, including lower blood pressure, reduced anxiety and depression, improved mood, better focus, better sleep, better memory, and faster healing. Numerous...
Scientists identify 'microprotein' in the brain that puts a person at a 'substantial' risk of developing Alzheimer's later in life
A 'microprotein' significantly raises the risk of Alzheimer's disease in later life if it is mutated, scientists say — with a quarter of those of European ancestry already having the change. Researchers at the University of Southern California (USC), in Los Angeles, analyzed data from more than 8,000 people...
The Cerebellum Has a Function We Didn't Even Know About, New Research Reveals
Given the complexity of the human body, it's no surprise that we're still making new discoveries about the different parts we're made up of – and scientists have just made a new discovery about the cerebellum at the back of the brain. Already known as being important for properly...
People who stay mentally sharp in old age have bigger brain cells than people decades younger than them, study finds
People who stay mentally sharp and healthy into their eighties have bigger brain cells, a study suggests. Our neurons slowly start to shrink as we age, which is why we tend to slow down in our senior years. But brain cells in so-called 'super-agers' are larger than those in people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?
Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
Futurity
Rabbit virus is a warning about viruses becoming more deadly
A virus that affects rabbits has become more deadly over time, according to new research. The findings highlight the need for rigorous monitoring of human viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox, and polio, for increased virulence. A common misconception is that viruses become milder over time as they become endemic within a...
dailygalaxy.com
Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”
“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Pisa Syndrome in Parkinson’s Tied to Visual/Balance Processing Problems
Parkinson’s patients with a postural abnormality called Pisa syndrome show deficits in their ability to process visual and balance-related information, a new study done using virtual reality suggests. “The visual tilting perception assessed in our study is a visual domain task, and our study revealed that [Pisa syndrome] patients...
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature
Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
psychologytoday.com
New Discovery: The Cerebellum Enhances Emotional Memories
Not long ago, the cerebellum was seen as a motor-function-only brain structure that coordinated muscles but didn't affect thoughts or emotions. New research suggests that the cerebellum and the strength of its connections to regions of the cerebrum may enhance emotional memory. An fMRI study of 1,418 people found that...
Nature.com
Your brain on psychedelics
Mind-altering drugs are shaking up medicine — but how they actually work remains a mystery. A flurry of imaging studies could clarify the picture. Liam Drew is a freelance writer based near London, UK. You have full access to this article via your institution. In a 1964 book, The...
sciencealert.com
The Mysterious Phenomenon of Déjà Vu Is Finally Closer to Being Explained
Have you ever had that weird feeling that you've experienced the same exact situation before, even though that's impossible?. Sometimes it can even seem like you're reliving something that already happened. This phenomenon, known as déjà vu, has puzzled philosophers, neurologists, and writers for a very long time.
Scientists discover why heroin is addictive
Heroin and cocaine addicts become hooked because different parts of the brain become worse at communicating with each other, according to new research.Addicts’ brains contain less white matter than people who do not take the class A substances, say scientists.White matter connects everything in the brain together and helps to transmit signals.Researchers have previously found less white matter in drugged-addicted animals in the lab but the new study is the first to suggest human addicts’ brains also contain less of it.Academics in the US studied the links between the prefrontal cortex, a part of the brain which enables us to...
Ars Technica
Music on the brain: Listening can influence our brain’s activity
People have long tried to use music as a tool to improve their abilities. Soldiers chanted songs when marching into battle, sailors sang songs on long voyages, and cloth makers sang when weaving. But do we have any evidence that music makes a difference for any of our activities?. We’ve...
MedicalXpress
Rare electrical recordings of the human brain give detailed picture of neural activity
An international research team of scientists has captured human neural activity in unprecedented detail by using medical data in ways to better understand how the brain works in the processing of visuals. "Because what we see, and our responses to it, are continuously changing, it is challenging to understand how...
scitechdaily.com
Atlas of Australian Dragon Brain Reveals Secrets of Brain Evolution
These days, dragons are keeping Game of Thrones fans on their toes. But according to recent research conducted by Max Planck scientists on the brain of the Australian bearded dragon Pogona vitticeps, they are also offering significant insights into the evolution of vertebrate brains. Early tetrapods (animals with four limbs)...
Comments / 1