WDAM-TV
Laurel police chief responds to LPD officer DUI arrest
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An officer for the Laurel Police Department was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. The officer, Raven Naylor, was arrested in Forrest County. Police Chief Tommy Cox said they are currently working on an internal investigation, which is a city and department policy.
kicks96news.com
First Degree Arson and Grand Larceny in Attala and Leake
TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Grand Larceny, LCSO. Bond $5,000. MICHAEL ALFORD, 59, of Ridgeland, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $500. NICHOLAS ARNOLD, 41, of Ridgeland, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. CHRISTOPHER J BOOLOS, 18, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Possession of a Controlled Substance, MHP. Bond...
WTOK-TV
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police charged a woman with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to the Laurel Police Department, 54-year-old Phyllis Tiller Watts (Watts-Tiller) of Laurel was arrested in a Walmart parking lot and charged with one count of murder around noon on Friday, Oct. 7.
kicks96news.com
Plenty of DUIs and Dope in Neshoba Arrests
THOMAS SISTRUNK, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, PPD. Bond $0. BRODY ALLEN SMITH, 29, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000. NATHAN KEITH SMITH, 31, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. MERCUTIO S STOLIBY, 39,...
UPDATE: Woman charged with murder after police say woman found dead in Mississippi house. She may have been dead for about 6 months
Police have arrested a 54-year-old woman and charged her with murder after another woman was found dead in a Mississippi house last week. Officials say the woman may who was found dead Wednesday had been dead for at least six months, maybe as much as a year. WJTV News in...
WDAM-TV
Judge orders $2M bond for Waynesboro murder suspect
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A Waynesboro murder suspect got a $2 million bond at his first court appearance today. Chance Fabian Jones is accused of killing Joslin Napier at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Commander Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department said that officers tried to save Napier...
WLBT
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came...
vicksburgnews.com
Missing Fayette man being sought
The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter (Black/Male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, 25 years of age) of Fayette was last seen at the Super 8 hotel on 10-02-22. No vehicle description is available and Carter has been placed...
wtva.com
20 dogs removed from Tuscumbia property; owner connected to Lauderdale County dog removal
Tuscumbia Police are removing 20-plus dogs from a property on Decatur Street after reports of the owner violating city ordinance. That ordinance places a limit on the number of animals a resident can own in Tuscumbia, according to Police Chief Tony Logan, who said there were four to five times the limit found at the residence Friday.
WTOK-TV
Utility bills on the rise in the city of Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Water, sewage and garbage bills are going up in the city of Meridian. The issue surfaced at the Lauderdale County Council of Governments meeting Monday. The city said there are no certain reasons for the increases other than prices for everyday goods and services are rising as...
WDAM-TV
Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An unidentified woman’s body was discovered in Laurel Wednesday night. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to Lindsey Avenue on a report of a deceased person at approximately 5:30 p.m. Officers located a body believed to be an African American female at the scene.
Three men arrested on separate drug charges in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police arrested three suspects in separate drug cases this week. On October 3, an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 5th Street and 16th Avenue. During the stop, police said the officer found 2.6 grams of methamphetamine. The drier, 42-year-old Jeffery Patterson, of Mount Olive, was arrested […]
WTOK-TV
Fire Prevention Week kicks off
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fire prevention week kicked off Sunday and the Meridian Fire Department is making it a point to ensure families have a plan. Fire Prevention Week focuses on having a plan and getting out. ”Basically, within two minutes a room is going to be fully engulfed,” Meridian’s...
Neshoba Democrat
Window shot out of local business
A shooting into a business on Weyerhaeuser Street over the weekend is under investigation, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons. Lyons said a window was reported shot out at Glassworx Inc.,1163 Weyerhaeuser Street, on Monday morning when the business opened. The incident is believed to have happened sometime on Saturday, Oct. 1.
WTOK-TV
Conehatta man found guilty of shooting with intent to kill
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Conehatta man was found guilty on several federal charges in a federal trial that began Monday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, used a handgun to shoot another member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians multiple times. Anderson was indicted in June 2021 for assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.
WTOK-TV
Laurel church delivers $10,000 worth of supplies for Hurricane Ian victims
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church rallied to support the victims of Hurricane Ian, returning to the Magnolia State Sunday after delivering about $10,000 worth of supplies over the weekend. Members of Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel donated money and supplies to a Fort Myers, Fla.-area church, including items...
WDAM-TV
Missing Person: Fayette man last seen in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department issued a missing person report for a Fayette man on Tuesday. Police said that 25-year-old Rasheem Ryelle Carter was last seen on October 2 at the Super 8 hotel in Laurel. They also said that no vehicle description is available. Carter...
wcbi.com
A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
WTOK-TV
Crash claims life on Hwy. 45 North
Marion, Miss. (WTOK) - A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured. Marion Police said the crash happened right past Simmons Wrecker around 7:30 a.m. Monday. A log truck was pulling out of a driveway when a gray Acura traveling north ran into the back of the truck.
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Kevin Lewis, one haircut at a time
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11′s Nicholas Brooks goes to the barbershop - not for a haircut but to highlight our Frontline Responder this week. Kevin Lewis Sr. has been impacting young people’s lives one haircut at a time. Jenkins Barber Shop has been a home away...
