JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Conehatta man was found guilty on several federal charges in a federal trial that began Monday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, used a handgun to shoot another member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians multiple times. Anderson was indicted in June 2021 for assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

CONEHATTA, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO