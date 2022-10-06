LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Cooper Legas scored two of his three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help Utah State beat Air Force 34-27 and snap a four-game losing streak. Legas tossed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Terrell Vaughn with 10:15 remaining and then scored on a 32-yard run three minutes later and Utah State (2-4, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) led 34-24. Air Force crossed midfield with about four minutes left, but the drive stalled when Haaziq Daniels threw a deep pass that was picked off by Ajani Carter around the 10-yard line.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO