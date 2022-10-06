Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRDO
Burglary suspect killed by Pueblo County deputy in Colorado City identified
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the burglary suspect who was shot and killed by a Pueblo County deputy last week. The coroner has identified the suspect as 51-year-old Troy Garcia of Colorado City. On Wed., Oct. 5, just before midnight, deputies responded to a...
KRDO
Sheriff’s Office assists CPW in pulling pickup truck from Lake Pueblo
LAKE PUEBLO STATE PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies and members of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) volunteer dive, search, and rescue team assisted Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Monday in retrieving a pickup truck from Lake Pueblo. The PCSO said the truck and the attached boat trailer rolled into...
KRDO
Police say recent weapon arrest at Fountain Mesa Park one of many incidents of ‘aggressive activity of juveniles’
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- An 18-year-old woman was charged with Unlawfully Carrying a Concealed Weapon after she and two others were reportedly seen passing a gun around at a Fountain park. According to police, this is just the latest documented incident involving "unruly" teens at that park. Saturday, at 9:40...
KRDO
Police activity closes portion of Highway 50 near Royal Gorge Blvd. in Cañon City
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A portion of Highway 50 closed in Fremont County Monday due to police activity. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the right lane of westbound Highway 50 between 3rd St. and Dixon Lane closed at 10:55 a.m. Earlier, CDOT reported the entire westbound...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRDO
Law enforcement agencies remove possible pressure cooker from top of gas pump in Cañon City
CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement agencies removed a possible pressure cooker from on top of a gas pump in Cañon City. Monday, Cañon City Police Department received a call for a "suspicious device" at 10 a.m. from a gas station employee at 302 S. 1st St.
KRDO
Grand Jury indicts Colorado Springs man, former NSA employee, accused of trying to sell US secrets to Russia
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A grand jury indicted a Colorado Springs man accused of trying to sell U.S. secrets to a foreign government. Jareh Dalke, a former National Security Agency employee, was arrested in September for three espionage-related charges. A criminal complaint filed in Federal Court says Dalke transmitted...
KRDO
Organizations come together during Domestic Violence Awareness Month
El Paso County, Colo., (KRDO)- Alarming statistics reveal El Paso County has the highest number of domestic violence cases in the state, with more than 40 domestic violence homicides in the last five years. Organizations like 'Centro' in Colorado Springs are working to ensure victims feel empowered to speak out,...
KRDO
Falcon High School grad awarded for exemplary military service aboard USS Constitution
BOSTON, Mass. (KRDO) -- A native of Peyton, Colorado, Airman Hannah Perry was recently awarded for her exemplary military service while aboard the oldest commissioned warship that is still afloat. Perry recently received the Blue Jacket of the Quarter while aboard the USS Constitution. According to the Navy, the Bluejacket...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRDO
Legas’ 2 TDs in 4th helps Utah State beat Air Force 34-27
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Cooper Legas scored two of his three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help Utah State beat Air Force 34-27 and snap a four-game losing streak. Legas tossed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Terrell Vaughn with 10:15 remaining and then scored on a 32-yard run three minutes later and Utah State (2-4, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) led 34-24. Air Force crossed midfield with about four minutes left, but the drive stalled when Haaziq Daniels threw a deep pass that was picked off by Ajani Carter around the 10-yard line.
Comments / 0