ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo West, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Pueblo County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo West, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
County
Pueblo County, CO
KRDO

Organizations come together during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

El Paso County, Colo., (KRDO)- Alarming statistics reveal El Paso County has the highest number of domestic violence cases in the state, with more than 40 domestic violence homicides in the last five years. Organizations like 'Centro' in Colorado Springs are working to ensure victims feel empowered to speak out,...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcso
KRDO

Legas’ 2 TDs in 4th helps Utah State beat Air Force 34-27

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Cooper Legas scored two of his three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help Utah State beat Air Force 34-27 and snap a four-game losing streak. Legas tossed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Terrell Vaughn with 10:15 remaining and then scored on a 32-yard run three minutes later and Utah State (2-4, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) led 34-24. Air Force crossed midfield with about four minutes left, but the drive stalled when Haaziq Daniels threw a deep pass that was picked off by Ajani Carter around the 10-yard line.
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy