CoinDesk
El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption ‘Largely Underwhelming’: Researcher
September marks the one year anniversary of El Salvador recognizing bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender. LSE Public Policy Fellow Frank Muci discusses the outcomes of El Salvador’s bitcoin experiment. Plus, more insight on President Bukele’s plans to seek reelection as the country’s debt rating is downgraded by Fitch.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Surges to All-Time High; Paul Tudor Jones Still Holding Bitcoin
Bitcoin mining difficulty has surged to an all-time high, putting additional pressure on miners amid weakening prices and higher energy costs. Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones told CNBC he still has a “minor allocation” to bitcoin (BTC). Iranian Bitcoin advocate Ziya Sadr was arrested by Iranian security forces last month, according to multiple sources.
CoinDesk
Ray Dalio and Big-Picture Power Shifts
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle and FTX US. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW looks at a slew of Federal Reserve comments indicating that no pivot on interest rates is on the horizon. He also reads a set of Ray Dalio threads as the famous hedge funder transitions away from his firm.
CoinDesk
Block Subsidiary Spiral, Mining Tech Firm Braiins Spearhead Push for Bitcoin Mining Upgrades
Block (SQ) subsidiary Spiral and bitcoin mining tech provider Braiins are spearheading a working group to promote the adoption of updates to the bitcoin mining pool protocol. The upgrade is the second version of the Stratum protocol, which is used by most miners to control how mining machines connect to pool servers. Bitcoin mining pools aggregate the hashrates of many miners and distribute rewards across the participants.
Israel hails 'historic' sea border deal with Lebanon
Israel said Tuesday it has reached a US-brokered agreement with Lebanon to settle their long-disputed maritime border, hailing a "historic achievement" that potentially unlocks significant offshore gas production for both countries. "Israel and Lebanon have reached an historic agreement settling the maritime dispute," said a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office, in which he hailed "an historic achievement that will strengthen Israel's security".
CoinDesk
Crypto Investment Firm Blockwater Technologies Defaults on DeFi Loan
South Korean blockchain investment firm Blockwater Technologies defaulted on a loan from TrueFi, a decentralized lending protocol, TrueFi said in a statement Sunday. According to the statement, TrueFi issued a “notice of default” to Blockwater on Oct. 6 after it failed payment on a $3.4 million loan in Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Advocate Ziya Sadr Arrested by Iranian Security Forces
Ziya Sadr, an Iranian Bitcoin advocate, was arrested by Iranian security forces last month, according to multiple sources. Nima Yazdanmehr, who said he is a friend of Sadr, told CoinDesk the arrest took place on the streets of Tehran on Sep. 19 and that Sadr has not been released. The arrest came amid widespread anti-government protests over the state killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Liz Truss news – live: Bank of England steps up intervention as Kwarteng faces MPs
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng faces a grilling from MPs returning to the Commons after the Bank of England was forced to step up its emergency intervention to prevent a “fire sale” in UK government bonds and market dysfunction posing a “material risk to UK financial stability”.It came as experts warned that Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng will be forced to impose a “savage” £60bn austerity hit unless they reverse more of their tax cuts.Britain is heading for recession until 2024 and the chancellor will be forced to either abandon his mini-Budget giveaways or cut public services by some 15 per...
U.K.・
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Mining Is Cool Again; We Can Thank Africa, Prudence and Growing Hashrate for That
Crypto mining companies have struggled mightily in 2022. But over the last week or so the tide may be turning. One shred of evidence came from Barclays, which initiated equity research coverage on Core Scientific (CORZ) earlier last week, issuing an “overweight” rating. Now, an “overweight” rating isn’t...
