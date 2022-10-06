ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS News

Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian

FORT MYERS - Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian over the weekend with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn't over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower...
CBS News

Customer sues Texas Pete hot sauce for being made in North Carolina

A hot sauce lover is suing the maker of Texas Pete for false advertising, alleging the spicy condiment is manufactured outside the Lone Star State with non-Texas ingredients. Phillip White of Los Angeles bought a bottle of Texas Pete hot sauce last September but claims he would never have purchased it had he known it wasn't truly from Texas, according to the lawsuit, filed last month in federal court in California.
CBS News

$51,000 reward offered in Washington state after investigation reveals 6 wolves found dead were poisoned

Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths within the Wedge pack territory in Stevens County since local authorities discovered four dead wolves on Feb. 18.
CBS News

Transcript: Kari Lake, Arizona gubernatorial candidate, on "Face the Nation," Oct. 9, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Kari Lake, Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, that aired on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Now to the race for governor of Arizona. Our latest poll shows Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake tied at 49%. The two candidates have not scheduled a debate but they are here to answer our questions. Each candidate will have about eight and a half minutes, we intend to cover the same issues with each candidate. issues identified by our own polling as of leading concern to Arizona voters. Our ability to cover this ground, of course, will be influenced in no small measure by the length of the candidates answers. First Republican Carrie Lake, who joins us from Phoenix. Good morning, and welcome to FACE THE NATION.
CBS News

Inside the nation's first and only statewide prison radio station where inmates use conversation to "become better people"

Ninety miles east of Denver, Colorado, Inside Wire, the nation's first and only statewide prison radio station, runs like any other radio station. Jody Aguirre, an inmate at Limon Correctional Facility and one of the on-air hosts, has been in prison for three decades. His voice can be heard around the world thanks to Inside Wire, which is broadcast to all of Colorado's correctional facilities and streamed online to the public.
CBS News

Races in swing states heat up ahead of the 2022 midterm elections

Senator Bernie Sanders is urging Democrats to campaign on more than abortion rights. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump spent the weekend campaigning in Nevada and Arizona, two states that could impact the balance of power in the Senate. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News politics reporter Musadiq Bidar join "Red and Blue" with the latest.
CBS News

