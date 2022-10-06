Read full article on original website
CBS News
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS - Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian over the weekend with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn't over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower...
Few people in Florida had flood insurance before Hurricane Ian. Now, they fear they'll have to pay the price
Residents forced out by Hurricane Ian were allowed to return to Fort Myers Beach over the weekend — but the complicated process of figuring out what insurance might cover has just begun. "I don't really think a lot of this is covered. And that's, like, our biggest concern and...
Homeowners without flood insurance face uncertainty after Hurricane Ian
Many homeowners in Florida did not have flood insurance before Hurricane Ian due to the high costs. They're now facing uncertainty as they rebuild their lives. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
Races in Wisconsin and Michigan narrow as Bernie Sanders warns Democrats on midterms strategy
CBS News' Battleground Tracker shows razor-thin margins in Wisconsin's top races. Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders has a warning for Democrats on the party's midterms strategy. CBS News' congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has the latest on these and the Michigan governor's race.
Georgia's Republican lieutenant governor criticizes GOP for electing Herschel Walker as nominee
Georgia's Republican Lt. Gov. Geoffrey Duncan has spoken out against Herschel Walker, the current GOP Senate nominee in the state. Duncan criticized the Republican Party and said he isn't voting for Walker after The Daily Beast reported Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend to get an abortion, which the candidate has denied.
Missing boaters fending off sharks rescued by Coast Guard "just in the nick of time" off Louisiana coast
Two people from a sunken fishing boat were fending off sharks in the Gulf of Mexico when a crew rescued them and one other person from waters off the Louisiana coastline, the Coast Guard said. "Rescued just in the nick of time," the U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland said...
Customer sues Texas Pete hot sauce for being made in North Carolina
A hot sauce lover is suing the maker of Texas Pete for false advertising, alleging the spicy condiment is manufactured outside the Lone Star State with non-Texas ingredients. Phillip White of Los Angeles bought a bottle of Texas Pete hot sauce last September but claims he would never have purchased it had he known it wasn't truly from Texas, according to the lawsuit, filed last month in federal court in California.
The states where abortion rights are directly on the ballot in November
Washington — Abortion rights has emerged among the top issues motivating voters this election cycle after the Supreme Court rolled back the constitutional right to an abortion, and in some states, questions deciding the future of abortion access will be on the ballot next month. The November elections will...
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California governor, among accusers at Weinstein trial
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. "Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey...
GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville faces backlash for controversial comments on Democrats and crime
Washington — Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama is coming under criticism for racially-charged comments he made this weekend claiming Democrats are "pro-crime" and favor reparations for the descendants of people who were enslaved in the U.S. because they believe "the people that do the crime are owed that."
Massive 2,560-pound pumpkin raised by Minnesota horticulture teacher breaks U.S. record
A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising one weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to see his...
Illinois guaranteed income program to give thousands $500 a month
A new guaranteed income program in Cook County, Illinois, will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month in funds that families will be able to spend however they see fit. Applications for the pilot, called the Cook County Promise program, opened last Thursday and will remain open until...
$51,000 reward offered in Washington state after investigation reveals 6 wolves found dead were poisoned
Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths within the Wedge pack territory in Stevens County since local authorities discovered four dead wolves on Feb. 18.
Transcript: Kari Lake, Arizona gubernatorial candidate, on "Face the Nation," Oct. 9, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with Kari Lake, Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, that aired on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Now to the race for governor of Arizona. Our latest poll shows Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake tied at 49%. The two candidates have not scheduled a debate but they are here to answer our questions. Each candidate will have about eight and a half minutes, we intend to cover the same issues with each candidate. issues identified by our own polling as of leading concern to Arizona voters. Our ability to cover this ground, of course, will be influenced in no small measure by the length of the candidates answers. First Republican Carrie Lake, who joins us from Phoenix. Good morning, and welcome to FACE THE NATION.
Alabama GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville faces backlash over comments about Black Americans and crime
Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama is coming under criticism for comments he made this weekend claiming Democrats are "pro-crime" and favor reparations for the descendants of people who were enslaved in the U.S. because they believe "the people that do the crime are owed that." CBS News' Meg Oliver and Lilia Luciano have more.
Inside the nation's first and only statewide prison radio station where inmates use conversation to "become better people"
Ninety miles east of Denver, Colorado, Inside Wire, the nation's first and only statewide prison radio station, runs like any other radio station. Jody Aguirre, an inmate at Limon Correctional Facility and one of the on-air hosts, has been in prison for three decades. His voice can be heard around the world thanks to Inside Wire, which is broadcast to all of Colorado's correctional facilities and streamed online to the public.
Arizona and Nevada voters weigh major issues ahead of midterm elections
The economy, abortion rights and immigration are all ranking as the highest concerns for voters before November's midterm elections. CBS News tech and politics reporter Musadiq Bidar talks about how these issues are affecting Arizona and Nevada residents as they prepare to decide key Senate races.
Races in swing states heat up ahead of the 2022 midterm elections
Senator Bernie Sanders is urging Democrats to campaign on more than abortion rights. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump spent the weekend campaigning in Nevada and Arizona, two states that could impact the balance of power in the Senate. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News politics reporter Musadiq Bidar join "Red and Blue" with the latest.
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate declines to debate opponent, says "our schedule is pretty much set"
Katie Hobbs, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, has declined to debate her opponent Kari Lake, saying it will become a "circus." Hobbs talks to "Face the Nation" about immigration, abortion and the other big issues faces Arizona voters.
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate says "we have a crisis on our border"
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican running for governor, said that if elected, she will team up with other border state governors to tackle immigraiton. She talks to "Face the Nation" about immigraiton, abortion, the 2020 election and other major issues facing Arizona voters.
