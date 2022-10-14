Read full article on original website
Related
57 of the best holiday and Christmas gift ideas to give (or get) this year
It’s time to start shopping for all your holiday and Christmas gifts. To help out, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite presents perfect for the men, women and children in your life.
44 gifts for even the pickiest men on your holiday list
To help you find the best holiday and Christmas gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. Whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.
Co-CEO of SKorean chat app steps down over service outage
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — A top executive of South Korea’s largest mobile chat app, Kakao, stepped down on Wednesday over a widespread service outage that triggered an outpouring of complaints in a country that is heavily reliant on such technology. Namkoong Whon, who became Kakao’s...
The 30 best Advent calendars to buy right now before they sell out
From chocolates and beauty products to candles and dog treats, we rounded up the best Advent calendars to grab now before they sell out.
Why Netflix wants to shift the narrative on subscriber growth, even after bouncing back from losses
After the bell Tuesday, Netflix announced its Q3 earnings, beating expectations and adding 2.4 million subscribers, driven largely by growth in Asia. The news marked a reversal from the previous two quarters when Netflix saw stunning declines in subscriber growth. Wall Street reacted approvingly, with the company's stock price spiking more than 14% in after-hours trading.
Netflix is back to growing after a nightmare year of losing subscribers
After two quarters of bleeding subscribers, Netflix appears to be back on track — in a big way.
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0