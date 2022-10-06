These guys are not going free. They are getting new trials based on proper procedures without rap lyrics being used against them.
If your going to use rap music against criminals you should also use movies that depict violence. It’s entertainment
I know many aren't going to agree with me...But.. Most all rap music is based on violence and drugs! Period! Why does rap have to be about this always? Why can't it be about good things? Then this comes up, and people wonder why others point at these rappers? Well it's pretty self explanatory. Why do all rappers including whites and Hispanic have to use vulgar language and racist remarks? Just my opinion. And look at all the young people being influenced by this. Makes no since to me
Related
DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE
Judge rules Osuna competent, criminal proceedings reinstated
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A Mississippi man burned a cross in a hate crime, the U.S. Justice Department alleges
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas judge rules Charter Spectrum must pay $1.1 billion after cable customer was murdered
The Man Who Fatally Shot Trayvon Martin Has Gotten Wealthy in the Years Since
After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’
Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed
RELATED PEOPLE
Ex-boyfriend gets life without parole for murdering DeKalb postal worker
Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law
New York attorney general rejects Trump's settlement offer, perhaps clearing the way for a long-expected lawsuit, report says
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
IN THIS ARTICLE
A judge says he will be 'forced' to give Rudy Giuliani jail time unless the former mayor pays his ex-wife $225,000 by next month
Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'
Public raises half a million dollars for girl, 17, who was ordered to pay $150,000 to family of suspected rapist
Oklahoma judge rules man competent to be executed this month
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“What does Trump have on Judge Cannon?”: Experts stunned after judge overrules own special master
Coolio’s wayward ‘pimp’ son was facing yet another stretch in prison when his father suddenly died
Feds Drain More Than $28,000 From R.Kelly’s Prison Commissary To Pay Victims Restitution
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 215