Read full article on original website
Related
Trump paid key witness in Mar-a-Lago documents scandal $7,500 just days after FBI search: report
Kash Patel speaks during a campaign event for Republican election candidates at the Whiskey Roads Restaurant & Bar on July 31, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Donald Trump paid a key witness in the Mar-a-Lago and Jan. 6 cases only eleven days after the FBI conducted a search...
Rep. Liz Cheney reacts to report that Trump refused to leave the White House following his loss in 2020: 'It just affirms the reality of the danger'
Rep. Cheney reacted to news that Trump refused to leave the White House after losing the election. The revelations are part of a book written by Maggie Haberman, a reporter with The New York Times. One of the book's scoops was Trump telling his aides, "I'm just not going to...
Trump is hesitant to keeping campaigning for Herschel Walker in case the scandals around him get worse, report says
Trump is hesitant to campaign for scandal-hit candidate Herschel Walker, CNN reported. Per The Daily Beast, Walker paid for a woman to have an abortion despite wanting abortions banned. Walker's own son has criticized his campaign and alleged that he abused his mom. Former President Donald Trump is reluctant to...
Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter
Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here's what Oath Keeper leader's estranged wife is '100% positive' he will do at trial
Tasha Adams, the estranged wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, talks with CNN’s Kasie Hunt about Rhodes and his trial for involvement in the attack on the US Capitol.
Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC
Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
US intelligence tells Biden Putin was ‘directly’ confronted by angry Kremlin insider
Vladimir Putin was confronted by a Kremlin insider angry over the conduct of the Ukraine war, Joe Biden has reportedly been told. A report said the alleged rare intervention from someone considered a member of the Russian leader’s inner circle, was treated with enough credibility that it made its way into Mr Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, where he is told about a half-dozen or so of the most pressing intelligence related issues by one of his senior officials.
Former FBI assistant director says Trump is getting 'increasingly cornered' and that his embrace of QAnon is the 'last act of a desperate man'
Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said Trump is drawn to QAnon like a moth to a flame. Figliuzzi said Trump is embracing the movement because he feels "increasingly cornered." Figliuzzi warned that violence could ensue if the QAnon movement felt threats to its leader. A former FBI official said former...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did Trump really hide classified documents in his former wife’s grave? Or is the left now as bonkers as the right?
Poor Ivana Trump: even in death she hasn’t been able to escape her ex-husband’s drama. After being found dead at the bottom of her stairs in July, Donald Trump’s first wife suffered the ignominy of being laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Burying someone on a golf course is weird – even for a Trump – and theories immediately began to swirl. New Jersey exempts cemetery land from taxes, so was this a creepy form of tax avoidance? (Short answer: possibly, but it doesn’t make much business sense and seems unlikely.)
To cope with Trump's erratic behavior, his chief of staff secretly bought a book written by mental health experts who scrutinized Trump's decisions: book
Trump's former chief of staff consulted a book to help him cope with the former president's erratic behavior. The book features examinations of Trump's behavior from 27 mental health professionals. John Kelly used the book "to understand the president's particular psychoses," an upcoming book says. Trump's former chief of staff...
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Retired general: Intercepted intelligence reveals two things about Putin
Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt (Ret.) responds to a CNN report that Russian President Vladimir Putin is personally giving directions to Russian forces on the ground in Ukraine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's who is not eligible for Biden's marijuana pardon
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he's pardoning individuals charged with simple marijuana possession on a federal level, but his decision does not affect broad groups of Americans and non-citizens charged with the crime.
This may be Donald Trump's wildest conspiracy yet
Donald Trump is a man who is not unfamiliar with conspiracy theories.
Trump often speculated about the sexuality of staffers and mocked gay men, book says
Trump often speculated about others' sexualities, according to NYT reporter Maggie Haberman's book. Trump mocked gay men and called them "queer" or "faggot," his employees reportedly said. The revelations are made in te new book "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America," seen by The...
Lindsey Graham told an officer who was beaten with a flag pole during the Capitol attack that he should have shot rioters 'in the head,' new book reveals
Former Capitol police officer Michael Fanone's new book claims Sen. Lindsey Graham told officers, "We gave you guys guns, and you should have used them."
Obama's private prediction for Trump presidency revealed
Just before leaving office, former President Barack Obama told reporters in private remarks he was concerned about a breakdown of democratic norms over a "sustained period" should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president. Obama gave an off-the-record interview to reporters on Jan. 17, 2021, to discuss several...
“What does Trump have on Judge Cannon?”: Experts stunned after judge overrules own special master
Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday overruled the special master she appointed to review thousands of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, shielding former President Donald Trump from addressing his claims that documents may have been "planted" or "declassified" in court. Cannon, a Trump appointee in southern Florida, issued an order extending the...
Why Trump Was Fearful Of Dying As President: 'Can You Believe This Happened To Me?'
Former President Donald Trump spent the first 11 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the last 11 months of his presidency, downplaying the seriousness of the illness. Trump believed the timing of the pandemic was inopportune, gripping the nation just a few months prior to the start of his unsuccessful reelection campaign.
Alert showed 5 US nukes inbound. How one man in USSR may have saved the world in 1983
“All I had to do was reach for the phone. But I couldn’t move.”
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0