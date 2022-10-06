ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter

Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC

Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
US intelligence tells Biden Putin was ‘directly’ confronted by angry Kremlin insider

Vladimir Putin was confronted by a Kremlin insider angry over the conduct of the Ukraine war, Joe Biden has reportedly been told. A report said the alleged rare intervention from someone considered a member of the Russian leader’s inner circle, was treated with enough credibility that it made its way into Mr Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, where he is told about a half-dozen or so of the most pressing intelligence related issues by one of his senior officials.
Did Trump really hide classified documents in his former wife’s grave? Or is the left now as bonkers as the right?

Poor Ivana Trump: even in death she hasn’t been able to escape her ex-husband’s drama. After being found dead at the bottom of her stairs in July, Donald Trump’s first wife suffered the ignominy of being laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Burying someone on a golf course is weird – even for a Trump – and theories immediately began to swirl. New Jersey exempts cemetery land from taxes, so was this a creepy form of tax avoidance? (Short answer: possibly, but it doesn’t make much business sense and seems unlikely.)
To cope with Trump's erratic behavior, his chief of staff secretly bought a book written by mental health experts who scrutinized Trump's decisions: book

Trump's former chief of staff consulted a book to help him cope with the former president's erratic behavior. The book features examinations of Trump's behavior from 27 mental health professionals. John Kelly used the book "to understand the president's particular psychoses," an upcoming book says. Trump's former chief of staff...
