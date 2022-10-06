Read full article on original website
Mila Kunis Shares What She and Ashton Kutcher Say to Get Out of Playdates
Watch: Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive. Mila Kunis is running interference on her kids' schedules. As it turns out, her and Ashton Kutcher's kids Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 5, have booming social lives, with playdate invites coming in on the regular. Which, the actress admitted, she often gets them out of..
Vanessa Bryant’s Video of Her & Her Daughter Natalia Dancing & Singing Together Proves They’re the Coolest Mother-Daughter Duo
Taking your kids off to college is a special time; you’re full of pride and pain. You’re so proud of your little one for jetting off to college, but you can’t help but cry over the fact that they’re an adult and on their own now. We all remember the tearful goodbye Vanessa Bryant had with her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant when she went off to USC. However, the two are reunited at USC, and it must feel so good!
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunion delights 'Back to the Future' fans
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd delighted "Back to the Future" fans when they were reunited at the weekend, 37 years after the release of the sci-fi comedy.
Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
Meet Reign Disick, a Star in the Making
There is no doubt that the Kardashians have climbed the social ladder by tremendous leaps. Over the years, we have seen them grow unbelievably fast and become a famous known name around the globe. The Kardashians have also helped the Jenners gather the attention and fame they required to jump-start their own modeling careers. No matter if you hate them or love them, they are our favorite topics of gossip.
Kim Kardashian Doubled Down With New SKIMS Pics After Kanye West Commented On Her Fashion Again
It’s been a big week for Kim Kardashian between her new podcast stomping on the likes of Meghan Markle and Joe Rogan, dealing with a pricey SEC fine, starring in a new episode of The Kardashians and more. Oh yeah, and she just so happened to drop some new SKIMS content after her ex Kanye West did a bombshell interview with Tucker Carlson where he spoke out about not digging Kim’s fashion sense.
Tom Holland and Zendaya Hold Hands As They Walk Through The Louvre
Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline. On Friday, Spider-Man co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland took in a little classical art at the Louvre in Paris. The adorable couple walked hand-in-hand through the famous museum's galleries on their special tour of the famous landmark. They were both dressed casually for their day out, Zendaya wearing a large light blue blouse with her sleeves rolled up, her hair up in a bun with a few curling tendrils around her face. She wore a pair of glasses for the tour, a black bag, and carried a small camera.
From Young Dad to Reality Star! See ’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed’s Transformation: Then and Now Photos
90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown initially made his debut to the franchise with long locks alongside his former love interest, Rosemarie Vega, on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and despite receiving his fair share of backlash over the years, has continued to document his love life on the spinoffs, 90 Day: The Single Life and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
Moms of Nick Cannon's Kids Celebrate the Father of 10 on His 42nd Birthday
Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third With Brittany Bell. Nick Cannon is feeling the love. On the Wild N' Out star's 42 birthday, two of the moms of his children celebrated the father of 10 with sweet social media tributes. "Wake that ass up y'all and go...
Nicki Minaj recruits a dancehall all-star team on “Likkle Miss (The Fine Nine Remix)”
A couple of months ago Nicki Minaj remixed Jamaican dancehall artist Skeng's "Likke Miss" and promptly got quite mad when YouTube put an age restriction on the accompanying video. Today Minaj returns with a an updated version of the track (yes, a remix of the remix) with a host of...
Christopher Schwarzenegger's incredible slimdown, plus see more celebs' before-and-after weight loss photos
Slide 1 of 157: Celebrities have inspired a lot of people with their weight loss journeys. Check out these before-and-after photos of famous people who've lost significant amounts of weight over the years, starting with this political family scion... Christopher Schwarzenegger -- the youngest son of movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife, journalist-author (and Kennedy family member) Maria Shriver -- is seen here in Los Angeles in August 2018. Keep reading to see his transformation three years later... and again four years later as he stepped out with his dad and brother in Germany looking slimmer than ever...Then keep reading to see dozens more celebrity before-and-after weight loss pics...
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Stunning Gray Hair Is on Full Display During And Just Like That Shoot
The second season of And Just Like That… is filming in New York City and it looks like Sarah Jessica Parker (and Carrie Bradshaw) are showing off their gorgeous gray hair. The 57-year-old actress proudly flaunted her silver strands to her Instagram followers on Monday. Wearing a form-fitting fuchsia...
Kourtney Kardashian says she embraces her changing body: 'Love being curvier'
Kourney Kardashian opened up about embracing her body's recent changes on this week's new episode of "The Kardashians." The Poosh founder, 43, said "obviously my body's changed" due to the hormones she has taken while undergoing IVF treatments, noting that the process has "definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically."
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Family Photos in Matching Outfits for Special Occasion
Kourtney Kardashian is happy and in love with new husband Travis Barker, so it's a blessing that their families appear to get along extremely well. Having known each other for years, that's not too surprising, but Barker, Kardashian, and a few of their kids looked very close in new photos from a birthday celebration for Barker's 19-year-old son Landon.
Tongue, ear and snout: Watch Tucci eat out of his comfort zone
Stanley Tucci prepares a delicious truffle pasta for the crew in this exclusive bonus clip from “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.”
Vanessa Hudgens Gets Paranormal With ‘Dead Hot,’ Her Spiritual Reality Movie
There’s something about former Disney Channel stars and a sudden pivot to ghost-hunting. Last year, Demi Lovato released Unidentified with Demi Lovato, a reality show meets docuseries on Peacock about her extra-terrestrial and ghost-hunting adventures. Now, Vanessa Hudgens is releasing a reality movie based on her spiritual witchcraft journey to Salem, Massachusetts, which is being described as The Craft meets The Simple Life.
Travis Barker Posts Sweet 19th Birthday Message For Son Landon: ‘You’re The Most Amazing’
Travis Barker, 46, was a proud dad on Oct. 9 when he celebrated his son Landon‘s 19th birthday by sharing a sweet and loving message on Instagram. The Blink 182 drummer posted several photos of some of their most memorable moments together and added a caption that reflected their bond. “Happy Birthday @landonasherbarker !! You are the most amazing son I could ask for. So proud of the man you’ve become. I thank God for giving me such a wonderful son. Blessings for you on this special day. I love you!!! 🙏🏼🥳,” the message read.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake make the most of their time on the red carpet at the 2022 CHLA Gala at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attended the 2022 CHLA Gala at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Saturday evening. The happy couple made quite the impression at the charitable event and appeared to be making the most of their time on the red carpet. Numerous other figures from the...
Hilarie Burton Shares Sweet Wedding Photos to Celebrate Anniversary With Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have good reason to celebrate–today is their anniversary!. Burton commemorated the milestone by penning a heartfelt message and sharing some darling photos from the couple's big day on Instagram. In the first photo, the couple posed with their two children: Augustus, 12, and...
Pink Shares Impressive Video of 'Rad' Daughter Belting Out a Song While Learning to Skateboard
Pink is showing off her daughter's singing and skateboarding skills!. The singer posted a video to her TikTok page showing 11-year-old daughter, Willow, singing and skateboarding simultaneously. But despite the rockstar vibes, safety was top of mind as she wore all of the proper gear, including a helmet along with...
