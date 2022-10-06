Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Three things on Cardinals' offseason to-do list after bidding farewell to Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina
The St. Louis Cardinals' 2022 season came to end with their loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series on Saturday night. That defeat means they've failed to advance past the opening round in three straight postseasons. While the greater goal of winning...
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: In line for potential Game 3
Stripling appears to be set to start Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Mariners on Sunday, if the Blue Jays win Saturday to extend the series, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports. Stripling's teammate Alek Manoah indicated that Stripling was the scheduled starter in his post-game...
CBS Sports
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Starting Game 1 of NLDS
Clevinger (illness) will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Clevinger landed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday but was able to travel with the team for the NL Wild Card Series after testing negative for the virus. The right-hander was kept off the team's wild-card roster but will take the mound to begin the NLDS on Tuesday. Over his final six starts of the regular season, Clevinger posted a 6.52 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 29 innings.
CBS Sports
Braves' Spencer Strider: Inks long-term deal with Atlanta
Atlanta announced Monday that Strider (oblique) signed a six-year, $75 million contract extension that runs through the 2028 season. The contract includes a $22 million team option or a $5 million buyout for 2029. Strider becomes the latest in a growing list of young, foundational pieces to come to terms...
CBS Sports
What went wrong for the Rays in 2022, and what players might Tampa trade this offseason?
The Tampa Bay Rays became the first team eliminated from the 2022 postseason Saturday afternoon. Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians walked Tampa off in Game 2 of the new best-of-three Wild Card Series, and the Rays managed just one run in the two games. It was a solo homer by No. 9 hitter Jose Siri on Friday. Yep, that's a recipe for a quick postseason exit.
CBS Sports
Three big questions facing Mets after early postseason exit in Wild Card Series
The most expensive roster in Major League Baseball history won 101 games in 2022, and also blew the third largest division lead in baseball history and was a quick out in the postseason. Steve Cohen's $298.8 million New York Mets were sent home by the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series on Sunday night.
CBS Sports
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Not starting Game 2
Vogelbach will be on the bench for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Padres on Saturday. Vogelbach will hit the bench with lefty Blake Snell on the mound for the Padres. It's possible he'll make a pinch hitting appearance later in the game, potentially for Darin Ruf, who will start at designated hitter in his place.
CBS Sports
Padres' Brandon Drury: Back on the bench for Game 3
Drury is out of the lineup for Sunday's Game 3 matchup with the Mets in the wild-card round. Drury will sit for the second time in the wild-card series, with Wil Myers replacing him once again at first base. Myers closed the regular season by going 8-for-22 with four extra-base hits over his final eight games, and that appears to have given him the edge on playing time over Drury thus far in the postseason.
CBS Sports
Astros' Justin Verlander: Confirmed as Game 1 starter
Verlander will start Game 1 of the ALDS against the Mariners or Blue Jays on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. There was little doubt Verlander would earn the honor, as he rebounded from Tommy John surgery to record a 1.75 ERA in 28 starts this season, likely earning him a Cy Young. His 3.40 lifetime ERA in the postseason doesn't trail his career 3.24 regular-season ERA by much, though he owns a mediocre 4.27 ERA over his last nine playoff starts dating back to 2018.
CBS Sports
Braves' Max Fried: Cleared for postseason opener
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Fried (illness) will start Game 1 of the team's National League Division Series with the Phillies on Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Fried exited his final start of the regular season Sept. 30 with an illness, but he likely would have been available...
CBS Sports
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Ditches cast, likely out for NLDS
Albies is no longer sporting a cast to protect his fractured right pinkie finger and is scheduled to join Atlanta for its upcoming National League Division Series with the Phillies, though he's not expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list for this round of the postseason, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Astros vs. Mariners: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for ALDS Game 1
The division-rival Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are set to meet Tuesday afternoon in Game 1 of the best-of-five American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park, home of the Astros. The Astros, because they won the AL Wast and finished as one of the top two division winners (along with the second-seed Yankees), earned a first-round bye and come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. As for the Mariners, they earned a wild-card berth (and their first postseason bid since 2001) and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series. They come in on two days of rest.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle
Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Role shrinkis
James recorded two receptions on two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Packers. James continued to see his role in the Giants' offense decline, as Darius Slayton emerged against the Packers. James has now seen five targets and combined to make three catches for 25 yards across his last two games. Assuming Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) can return at some point in the near future, James is like to only slip further down the depth chart.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Cardinals vs. Phillies odds, Wild Card Series Game 2 picks, predictions by proven model
After an 11-year absence from the postseason, it took just one game for the Philadelphia Phillies to produce a memorable moment in the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Phillies exploded for six runs in the ninth inning on their way to a 6-3 win against the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of their Wild Card Series on Friday. The Cardinals, winners of the NL Central, will look to stay alive in this best-of-three series in Game 2 on Saturday. Miles Mikolas (12-13, 3.29 ERA) will start for St. Louis while Philadelphia will send Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 to the hill.
CBS Sports
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Back to practice squad
Johnson reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log. Johnson led the Giants' receiver corps in snaps played due to the bevy of injuries the unit is going through. He saw three targets, catching them for a total of 35 yards. He'll likely receive another elevation to the active roster in Week 6 against the Ravens.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Seeking second opinion
Mayfield (ankle) is seeking a second opinion on his injury in the hopes of playing Week 6 versus the Rams, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, and he's set for an MRI on Monday. If a high-ankle sprain is confirmed it seems all but unavoidable that Mayfield misses some time, but the quarterback is reportedly seeking a way to remain in the starting lineup Week 6. Given that Sam Darnold (ankle) is not on track to return from IR this week, it would fall to P.J. Walker to start versus Los Angeles if Mayfield is ultimately unable to go.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Robert Foster: Signs with Giants' practice squad
The Giants signed Foster (hamstring) to their practice squad Monday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Foster was set to miss the entire 2022 season after being placed on the injured reserve list in August, but he eventually agreed to an injury settlement with the Giants and has now made his way back onto the practice squad. If Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) continue to miss time, it would not be surprising to see Foster elevated soon.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Damontae Kazee: Suspension lifted
Kazee (arm) finished serving a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on substance abuse Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Kazee served all three games of his suspension while on the Steelers' injured reserve with a wrist injury suffered in late August, which was expected to keep him sidelined until at least Week 6. The 29-year-old safety recorded 52 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions while playing 850 defensive snaps over 17 games with Dallas last season. With starting strong safety Terrell Edmunds still in concussion protocol after sitting out Week 5, Kazee could quickly step into a prominent role in the Steelers' secondary when healthy again.
CBS Sports
Cardinals OL lashes out at media to defend Matt Ammendola after missed FG: 'It's not on one f---ing guy'
Justin Pugh quickly rushed to Matt Ammendola's defense following the Arizona Cardinals' 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Ammendola, filling in for the injured Matt Prater, missed a 43-yard field goal with 22 seconds left that cost Arizona a chance at overtime. Reporters flooded at Ammendola's locker looking...
NFL・
