Penn State takes a dip in latest USA TODAY Sports FBS re-rank
Penn State managed to hold firm in the national polls during its bye week, but the latest FBS re-rank of all 131 teams in the country from USA TODAY Sports writer Paul Myerberg sees a slight downward shift for the Nittany Lions this week. With a small bit of shuffling of teams in the top 10, Penn State was bumped down two spots in this week’s edition of the FBS re-rank. Penn State moved down two spots in Myerberg’s comprehensive re-ranking of all 131 FBS teams this week. Penn State saw UCLA and Tennessee each move ahead of them this week...
